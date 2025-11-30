Is Former Rockies First-Round Pick Poised for Breakout Season in 2026?
The Colorado Rockies have been pretty hit or miss the past few years when it comes to their draft success, especially in the first round.
While they have had some really promising prospects and Major League talents, they have also had some players who just have not managed to break out. With a new front office put into place, that will be a key focus, no doubt. But also, they will have to look to develop the players already in the room.
One of the players who has made his MLB debut and has some promise is 2022 first-round pick Jordan Beck, a 24-year-old left fielder from the University of Tennessee. After some really positive years in the farm system, he made his MLB debut in 2024 and got some substantial playing time in 2025.
While his production has been a bit spotty when looking at the standard metrics, his success has come from a few other sources, especially when taking a look at his advanced statistics. For a Rockies squad that really needs more young talent to break out sooner rather than later, Beck may be one of the best options to look for.
What Has Jordan Beck Done Well So Far Since His Promotion?
Starting off with some fielding data, Beck had a pretty outstanding 2025 campaign in left field overall. In 139 games played there, he posted 1,157.1 innings of work, 268 putouts, 12 outfield assists, two double plays turned and three errors, good for a .989 fielding rate. He led all National League outfielders with those 12 assists, and all MLB outfielders with the two double plays turned.
While he officially had two outs below average according to Baseball Savant, he sat 72nd percentile in arm value and the 69th percentile in arm strength, which showcases how he was able to put together so many outfield assists. His speed is also immense, with 83rd percentile sprint speed, which helps on offense and defense.
His offense is spotty, as he slashed .258/.317/.416 with 62 runs, 53 RBI, 19 stolen bases, 16 home runs, 174 strikeouts and 43 walks. The strikeout rate has been a killer during his Major League career, with a 29.6% strikeout rate in 2025.
However, there are some positives to look at, as he was 74th percentile in launch angle sweet spot rate and 67th percentile in bat speed, which combined for some strong contact throughout the year. Ultimately, it is just about building off of those initial components.