MLB Writer Places Rockies in Unsurprising Tier Midway Through Offseason
It took the Colorado Rockies longer than expected to hire their next president of baseball operations. They hired Pau DePodesta away from the Cleveland Browns in early November to bring him back to MLB after a previous stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
DePodesta has a big rebuild in front of him for a franchise that is coming off a 119-loss 2025 season. Since being hired, he has hired a general manager, Josh Byrnes, removed the interim tag from Warren Schaeffer, and added to his staff.
As far as other moves, DePodesta has been quiet and has not been in a rush to make any moves without giving it some thoughtful consideration.
As we hit the midway point of the offseason, Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) recently placed each team into tiers, and he placed the Rockies into the "Half-measures" tier with the Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels, and Athletics.
Colorado Has More Questions This Offseason Than Answers
Don't expect DePodesta to spend a lot of money or make any drastic decisions leading into Spring Training until he has had an opportunity to evaluate the organizational roster in depth. They do have some young players who had good seasons in 2025.
"The Rockies could go into full sale mode — like the Cardinals, or like the Twins last summer — but they seem inclined to keep center fielder Brenton Doyle, who should be one of their best trade chips. The Rockies do have a new front office, so maybe they’re going to become more definitive, but they’ve been stuck for a while in this directionless tier,'' wrote Jennings.
Brenton Doyle is a player that DePodesta and the Rockies should not sell on just yet. There is no need to. Starting the season with him and seeing where things are at the trade deadline is the cautious approach Colorado needs to take.
Jennings is right, the Rockies have been stuck in a directionless tier for a while, but it is not something that is going to change overnight. They need to develop some of their younger homegrown players and sprinkle in some veterans around them in what is going to be a slow rebuild.
DePodesta has a clear vision, but it's going to take time and patience. There are some cost-efficient free agents still available for Colorado to target in a season where looking to finish the season with fewer than 100 losses would be a step in the right direction.