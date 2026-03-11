Rockies Free Agent Signing Puts Team USA in Unimaginable Spot in WBC

When Team USA manager Mark DeRosa spoke to the MLB Network on Tuesday morning after they beat Mexico, 5-3, in pool play the night before, DeRosa sounded like someone who thought his team was through to the elimination round. As it turned out, not so fast.

There was still one bit of business that Team USA needed to take care of, beating Italy on Tuesday night in Houston. Italy was 2-0 entering the game and they are closing out pool play on Wednesday night against Mexico in Houston. As it turned out, DeRosa didn't realize that Team USA was not through to the knockout round. Italy jumped out to an 8-0 lead before holding off Team USA's rally late for an 8-6 win.

The win dropped Team USA to 3-1 and now their fate to get to Miami hinges on the result of Wednesday's game between Italy and Mexico. If Italy wins, Italy wins Pool B and Team USA finishes second. If Mexico wins, then tiebreakers come into play, and things get very worrisome for Team USA in terms of not being guaranteed to advance to the knockout round.

Why is Team USA in this position? Part of the reason is that DeRosa didn't understand the process, as well as the Colorado Rockies' free agent signing this winter, Michael Lorenzen.

Rockies Free Agent Signing Michael Lorenzen Helps Italy Stun Team USA

Michael Lorenzen | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Italy pulled off a shocker against a star-studded Team USA club and playing a big part in it was Lorenzen, one of the first-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta's notable signings this offseason.

Signed to a one-year deal for an $8 million contract, Lorenzen is certainly a low-risk, high-reward signing for DePodesta and the Rockies. Against Team USA, the veteran right-hander showed that this could end up being a good investment. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing just two hits to a loaded Team USA lineup with just one walk and one strikeout.

“An upset like that for an incredible country like Italy … that’s why I love sports and that’s why I love baseball,” Lorenzen said. “And I'm glad that us as a group of guys were able to do that for people.”

Lorenzen's strong start allowed Italy to build a 5-0 lead while he was in the game before pushing it to 8-0. Now, Team USA doesn't control its fate in advancing to the knockout round, thanks to a major blunder from DeRosa and a strong start from Lorenzen.

Colorado fans are hoping that Lorenzen can carry this momentum he built in the WBC to the regular season. If he can, this would end up being a great signing by DePodesta.