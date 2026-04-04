Rockies Home Opener Turns Into Historic Nightmare After First-Inning Collapse

The Colorado Rockies were supposed to be celebrating a fresh start with quite a few positives.

Instead, they delivered one of the worst innings in franchise history.

In front of yet another sellout crowd of 48,366, the Rockies fell behind before they ever even stepped up to the plate. Colorado surrendered seven runs in the first inning in the game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Ultimately, the game continued to spiral to a final score of 10-1 in favor of the Phillies.

A First Inning That Set the Tone

There’s no easing into a game when it starts like this one did.

The Rockies’ pitching staff was led by starter Michael Lorenzen, who has previously expressed how excited he was to take on the challenge of Coors Field. He found out what a challenge he is up against early on.

Overwhelmed would be the best way to describe it. Hit after hit, baserunner after baserunner. The crowd went from excited to start a new year in a fun home opener environment to booing in the first inning.

Seven runs allowed in the first inning. They hadn’t even picked up their bats yet. This wasn’t just a bad start; this was historic — and not in a way that any team ever longs for.

Lorenzen Struggles in Home Debut

Michael Lorenzen | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Lorenzen’s final line reflected just how bad the day was:

3.0. innings pitched

12 hits allowed

9 earned runs

2 walks

2 strikeouts

The struggles weren’t just contained to the first inning, really, they just never stopped for the veteran right-hander. There just wasn’t a recovery in sight.

Stark Contrast to Opening Day Energy

No one can say the fans in Colorado haven’t been loyal to the Rockies. Year after year, Opening Day has been a sellout, and this year wasn’t any different. The fans came pouring in looking for the positives.

Before the first pitch, Hunter Goodman was presented with his Silver Slugger Award. After having a great season in 2025, Goodman was the first player in franchise history to win the award at the catcher position. He earned it with 31 home runs and a slash line of .278/.323/.520.

Hunter Goodman was presented with his Silver Slugger before today's game 👏 pic.twitter.com/3x0il8Hn1s — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 3, 2026

In a campaign that didn’t have many bright lights, Goodman was a superstar for the team last year. Heading into the home opener, fans could celebrate their breakout star; it’s just a good thing it happened before the game started.

Instead of building on that positive energy, the game unraveled nearly immediately.

What This Means for Rockies Fans

This may have been the most important game for the Rockies in the 2026 home season. Yes, it was the first game and only the seventh game of their long 162-game year, but fans got a serious reality check. This wasn’t just a loss, this hurt.

The Rockies have shown some flashes early on, and we expect to see more. One game will not define their season, but it certainly set a tone at home. For a fanbase looking for forward movement, this was a difficult moment.

Certainly, the performance raised more questions, and for those who had already given up, it solidified their thoughts. For those still trying to find positive, they will have to wait for a new day.