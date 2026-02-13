Rockies Manager Shares Candid Outlook on Team’s Direction
Colorado Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer is on a mission to arrive prepared and excited for his first spring training with the ballclub.
Schaeffer became the interim manager after Bud Black was fired. He’s ready to take on the challenge in his first full season and is trying to avoid another 100-loss season.
Schaeffer Describes Rockies Culture Heading into Spring Training
The 41-year-old got a taste of being the skipper last season. The Rockies went 36-86 under him, and ultimately finished with a franchise-worst 43-119.
Schaeffer hasn't said it, and none of the players have either, but deep down, they’re most likely tired of hearing those numbers. Understandably so. It’s a new season and Schaeffer and the Rockies have turned the page.
The front office believes in Schaeffer as evidenced by their willingness to give him the job after the short trial last year. They believe he’s the man for the job and can help the Rockies become relevant again through his leadership and baseball knowledge. Whether or not he's the right fit for this young, mixed group with a few veteran players will be tested in the 2026 season.
Colorado has made recent additions such as Jose Quintana and Tomoyuki Sugano, both veteran pitchers with more than a decade of experience. When a new manager leads a team with experienced players, it can be an advantage or a disadvantage, depending on the locker room culture and the manager's approach.
Schaeffer has worked his way up to get where he is. He’s coached at every minor league level and served as an infield coach in MLB. He’s not afraid of pressure and loves to compete and see positive results. Schaeffer likes the team currently on the roster and looks forward to working with every one of them.
“I’m extremely excited about the first spring training,” Schaeffer said. “I’m excited about all the players out there, the pitchers that we just talked to, the catchers we just talked to. Everybody’s excited. There’s a good buzz in the room. A lot of excitement is going on around here...it’s good stuff.”
Strong communication goes a long way. As long as everyone feels they can improve and have a manager who believes in them, the future of this team is in good hands. The Rockies are hoping this is the start of a slow climb up the stairs to long-term success.
Schaeffer and the Rockies will start the season without former NL MVP Kris Bryant, who continues to battle injuries. The team will need other voices to step up and produce, starting with their rotation, and hopefully, some of their young prospects can make a strong impression on Schaeffer and the front office this season.