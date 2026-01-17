Rockies Played No Part in Kris Bryant Missing Cubs Convention Reunion
The Chicago Cubs held their annual convention this weekend in Chicago. One special part of the agenda was bringing back the team that won the 2016 World Series.
No doubt a special time in Cubs' history, many of the players were present. However, Kris Bryant, one of the team's more prominent players, was not in attendance.
The Colorado Rockies signed Bryant before the 2022 season. A report surfaced over the weekend in Chicago stating that Bryant's absence was due to the Rockies' refusal to allow him to attend the event. However, Colorado has disputed those reports.
Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, the Rockies played no part in Kris Bryant missing Cubs Con. A representative from the team was emphatic in denying the accusations.
For Rockies fans, this is good news. It would have been an awful look for the decision makers in Colorado to deny Bryant from attending Cubs Con. With the Rockies refuting the report, Cubs fans can only wonder and speculate why one of their better players from that era did not show up.
Kris Bryant's Time With the Rockies
When Bryant signed the largest free agent contract in Rockies' franchise history before his age-30 season, the team was ecstatic. The thought was that Colorado had just made the first signing to turn their franchise around. However, the opposite seemed to be true.
With Colorado, Bryant has only played in 170 games over four seasons. In that time, the now-34-year-old has slashed .244/.324/.270 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI. Not all of his struggles are his fault, though.
The 2015 National League MVP has had to battle injuries since signing with Colorado. The biggest of which is a condition called lumbar degenerative disc disease. This disease causes Bryant to feel pain and soreness from activities that are essential to the sport of baseball.
Because of this disease, Bryant's future not just with the Rockies, but in baseball is up in the air. Of course, both he and the team are hoping he can return to the field, but it does not seem very likely as the new season approaches.
Nonetheless, his career started with the potential for Bryant to be one of the better baseball players of the current generation. He was an integral part of the 2016 Cubs team that won the World Series. Bryant has won the Rookie of the Year and MVP awards, while also being named to four All-Star teams in his career.
It is still uncertain if Bryant will suit up in 2026. But one thing is for sure: the Rockies did not play a part in Bryant missing Cubs Con.