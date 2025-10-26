Rockies Prospect Acquired in Trade Deadline Deal Posted This 'Eye-Catching' Stat
The Colorado Rockies will only get this thing turned around if their top prospects reach their ceilings.
While finding the next head of their baseball operations team is important, the current young players in their pipeline and on their major league roster have to live up to their billing if the Rockies have any chance of being competitive in the near future.
That's why the fanbase will be keeping a close eye on what's transpiring with some of those top prospects, with the likes of Charlie Condon, Jared Thomas, Gabriel Hughes, Ethan Holliday and others being sharply monitored.
Someone who is newer to the mix but seems like he'll be a big piece of the puzzle going forward is Griffin Herring, the left-handed pitcher who was acquired from the New York Yankees ahead of the trade deadline as part of the return in the Ryan McMahon deal.
Griffin Herring Put Up a Ridiculous Stat Line This Season
After being taken in the sixth round by the Yankees in last year's draft, the lefty didn't make his professional debut until this season. But what he did in his first year was impressive, and it caught the attention of MLB Pipeline.
Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra stated that Herring's .169 batting average against was an "eye-catching" number from this past season, and it's one that should have Colorado's fanbase excited about what he can do in the future.
"Herring put up most of his eye-popping stats with the Yankees, but the Rockies get kudos for getting him as part of the return for Ryan McMahon at the Trade Deadline. The 2024 sixth-rounder threw very well in seven starts post-trade to help him finish with that .166 BAA, a 1.89 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 rate, all reasons why he was our pick to be the lefty on our Prospect Team of the Year," they wrote.
The 22-year-old began the season at the Single-A before he finished at High-A in the Rockies' pipeline. On the year, he posted a cumulative 1.89 ERA across 23 starts where he fanned 149 batters in 119 1/3 innings pitched.
With High-A Spokane, Herring had seven starts where he posted a 2.40 ERA and struck out 47 batters in 30 innings pitched while walking just 13. The .141 batting average against him was also the lowest out of his other two stops, and he also produced a WHIP of 0.90.
There's no doubt that Herring has become one of the most intriguing starting-caliber arms in Colorado's farm system, and if he can continue on this path, he could be starring at Coors Field in the next couple of years.