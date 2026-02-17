Rockies Rising Outfield Star Primed for Potential Breakout 2026 Season
After undergoing huge changes over the offseason, there is a different vibe around the Colorado Rockies as spring training begins for the 2026 season, according to Kyle Freeland. The left-handed pitcher spoke in January about a different feeling around the Rockies.
Coming off a third straight 100-loss season, it is easy to see why things might feel different in the Mile High City. New president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, and general manager Josh Byrnes have taken their time putting their stamp on the organization in terms of moves. They are going to take the wait-and-see approach with the younger players. That is the right approach as they head into a full rebuild. One of those younger players is primed for a breakout 2026 campaign.
Rockies Outfielder Jordan Beck Predicted To Break Out in 2026
Last season, catcher Hunter Goodman broke out in what was a dismal 119-loss season. The 26-year-old slashed .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs and drove in 91. He also had 28 doubles while solidifying the catching position. Manager Warren Schaeffer would love for another rising prospect to follow in 2026 and have the same type of season. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report thinks Jordan Beck can be that player.
"Somewhat overshadowed by All-Star Hunter Goodman, Beck had a solid season of his own at the plate, finishing second on the team in hits and flashing 20/20 potential with 16 homers and 19 steals. A former first-round pick, he tallied more than 100 plate appearances each in the No. 1, 2 and 4 spots in the Colorado lineup, so expect him to be one of the focal points of their offense in 2026,'' wrote Reuter.
Reuter is right, Beck was lost in the shuffle of Goodman's breakout season. He slashed .258/.317/.46 in 148 games last season with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs. He had 27 doubles and 19 stolen bases. Sure, there are areas that he needs to work on, including his 174 strikeouts, but his .732 OPS is something Colorado could use in 2026.
After the Rockies' season ended last year, Beck was vocal about Schaeffer returning as manager in 2026 and about removing the interim tag. That happened, and it continues to show that the organization is attempting to turn things around. It's going to take time for that to happen, but having younger players like Beck continue to improve and become a foundation piece for the future would be big this season.