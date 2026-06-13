Rockies Star Chase Dollander Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Surgery

The Colorado Rockies got unfortunate news ahead of their series opener against the Athletics.

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer told reporters, including the Denver Gazette's Kevin Henry, that second-year starting pitcher Chase Dollander is expected to undergo surgery on his right UCL in his elbow after he went on the 60-day injured list on Friday.

That is unfortunate news as the Rockies starting rotation is already thin with as veteran Jose Quintana on the injured list and veteran Michael Lorenzen has struggled. And now with Dollander hitting the injured list for the rest of the year, options are limited.

May 23, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Michael Lorenzen (24) throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

After the Rockies moved Dollander to the 60-day IL they selected the contract of prospect Sean Sullivan so he could start against the Athletics on Friday. Schaeffer was running out of options with his rotation and this move now makes some sense.

But Dollander will be missed in the rotation for Colorado. After he struggled as a rookie in 2025, he was moved to a bulk relief role where he thrived and eventually moved back into the rotation before he went on the IL on May 15 with a right elbow strain.

Colorado drafted him with the idea of making him a starting pitcher. The surgery will likely keep him out of most of the 2027 season, depending on the type of surgery. A full Tommy John reconstruction, given the timing, might take him out until 2028. Given that he was a former first-round pick, the Rockies will take their time letting him recover and build back up.

Dollander is a big part of the Rockies future despite the injury

Dollander being out the rest of the 2026 season is not good for his development nor is it good for the Rockies trying to find consistency in their starting rotation or bulk relief. But the good thing about it is that Dollander is a big part of this team as the years go on.

Dollander was drafted by the Rockies with the 9th pick in the 2023 draft as he had a ton of hype around him coming into the draft. And it is clear that the Rockies and their staff believe in him and have a lot of hope for what he can be for their squad for years to come.

This is a big obstacle that Dollander is going to have to overcome, but he can do it. He can get through this and rehab and come back even stronger next season.