This Florida Product Is One of Most Underrated Pitchers in Rockies Farm
The Colorado Rockies are undoubtedly in need of pitching help both now and in the future. One of the best ways to bolster their pitching staff at the highest level is to develop their crop of arms within their minor league system.
The Rockies in recent MLB drafts have attempted to help load their system up with quality arms that can develop into impact pitchers at the Major League level.
Iowa product Brody Brecht, Southern Miss product JB Middleton, and LSU product Griffin Herring are all arms that rank in the top 10 of Colorado's system that have been drafted within the last two years. An unranked arm that's proven to be an underrated prospect, is right hander Fisher Jameson.
A 10th round selection in the 2024 MLB draft, Jameson was a standout arm during his time in Gainesville with the Florida Gators. Over three seasons with the Gators, Jameson would appear in 55 games, posting a 5.15 ERA, with 110 strikeouts to 32 walks.
Jameson likely sees himself just on the outside looking in at the Rockies' top 30, after a standout debut season with the organization. The 22-year-old would nearly match the amount of innings he threw in three seasons at Florida, recording 99.1 innings pitched.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound right-handed pitcher would appear in 39 games for Low-A Fresno, making seven starts, which was six more than the number of starts he made in his time at Florida. In that time, he posted a 2.81 ERA, with 93 strikeouts to 22 walks.
While he didn't strike batters out at an elite rate, he still managed to keep a K% of 22.8%. When the control was as good as it was, striking hitters out wasn't always as important. Jameson would post a walk rate of 5.4% in his debut season, while holding hitters to a .247 opponent batting average.
While Jameson won't be an elite strikeout arm, he's shown that his advanced control and ability to generate ground-ball contact will make him an effective pitcher. Whether or not he will be a starter or a longer length reliever is the bigger question with his future.
If he can maintain similar production as he rises up the ranks of the minor league system, it would give Colorado a versatile arm that could possibly play multiple roles on the pitching staff. For a battle tested arm out of the SEC, the future looks bright for Jameson.