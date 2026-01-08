Three Compelling Series in July That Rockies Fans Should Circle Now
The Colorado Rockies will have several key matchups to look forward to in July. There’s nothing like a good competition during the summertime. The Rockies must seize the opportunity to put up some wins against these teams.
Which Three Matchups in July Must Rockies Circle on Calendar?
Miami Marlins
The month of July will kick off with the continuation of the four-game series between the Rockies and the Marlins. The series begins on June 29 and concludes on July 2. These two teams will start the regular season facing each other in Miami, but for this four-game series, it will be in Colorado.
The Marlins and the Rockies are two young teams with a lot of talent in their farm systems. On paper, the Marlins look like the superior team, but the Rockies have something the Marlins might not be ready for. Both franchises have struggled for years, but the future looks promising thanks to strong draft picks, scouting and development.
The series should be interesting as both teams have young talent that could be rising fast by midseason.
San Francisco Giants
There’s no break in between for the Rockies. After they’re done with the Marlins series, they will continue their home game series against the Giants. A Fourth of July weekend matchup between two NL West division rivals makes this a must-see TV series.
The Giants have made some moves this offseason. Preisdent of baseball operations Buster Posey is not playing around. He wants to win. However, the Rockies tandem of Paul DePodesta and Josh Byrnes is determined to silence many people.
Cincinnati Reds
The first series after the All-Star Break. The Rockies will begin the second half of the season facing another young and talented team in the Reds. It’s a weekend series that runs from July 17-19.
Terry Francona is entering his second season as the Reds' skipper. He’s one of the best managers in baseball. He led them to the playoffs in his first season, only to lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s going to be youth versus experience. Warren Schaeffer is 40 years old, and the 2026 season will be his first as manager. Schaeffer, facing a future Hall of Fame manager in Francona, makes this fun to witness.
Out of the three matchups, the series against the Reds could present the best challenge to the Rockies from a pitching and bullpen standpoint. Regardless, the Rockies will need to take advantage of some of that to series to win the series.