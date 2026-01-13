Top 5 Greatest Rockies Shortstops of All Time
The Colorado Rockies will produce more future shortstops who one day can join the Top Five list. In the meantime, we have some of the best and underrated players who left great memories playing the position.
Who Are the Top 5 Rockies Shortstops of All Time?
5) Neifi Perez
One of the most forgotten players in the history of the franchise. It’s been a long time since we heard or thought about Perez. He was a versatile infielder who played second and shortstop.
Neifi played six of his 12 big league seasons with the Rockies. He had some impressive seasons with the team from 1997 through 2000. Although Colorado wasn’t a great team, they had some individual talent, and he was one of them.
In those four years, he hit .270 and above. Perez was great at putting the ball in play. In 1999, he hit a career high of 11 triples. He was seven hits shy of reaching 2000 hits. In 1998, he had 177 hits and 25 doubles. In 2000, Perez collected 187 hits and a career high of 39 doubles.
He was a switch-hitter and had no problems with where he wanted to drive the ball. His biggest accomplishment came in 2000, when he earned his first Gold Glove award. We should remember him for his reliability and durability as a player. A truly underrated Rockies player.
4) Clint Barmes
He played eight of his 13 MLB seasons with the Rockies. He played second base, but shortstop was his primary position. Barmes had four seasons in which he hit over 100 hits. The buggiest one was in 2009, when he collected 139 hits and set career highs with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs.
What made him a valuable piece for the Rockies team was his reliability on defense and his fabulous locker room presence. He had exceptional leadership qualities. Therefore, he’s worthy of being in the Top Five.
3) Walt Weiss
Weiss was one of the first shortstops to play for the Rockies organization. He was the starting shortstop when Colorado tasted their first postseason in 1995. Walt was an underrated infielder. Many people will think of him during his time with the Atlanta Braves, but we have to remember that he made his first stop with the Rockies first.
Weiss wasn’t a great hitter, but his defense was magical. His leadership and tenacity are qualities any team would love to have. The Rockies were fortunate to have him for a short period of time. He was one of those players who played the game the right way. Weiss respected the game of baseball. He had a high baseball IQ and was a durable player early in his career, but later injuries hampered his skill set.
Weiss played four seasons for the Rockies. During that period, he averaged a slash line of. .266/.375/.347/.722 with 71 doubles and 143 RBIs.
2) Trevor Story
Story was perhaps the most powerful-hitting shortstop in Rockies history. He earned two All-Star selections. 2018 and 2019 were some of his best seasons. He collected 37 and 35 home runs. Trevor hit a career high of 42 doubles in 2018. He reached the postseason twice in 2017 and 2018.
Story is currently a member of the Boston Red Sox, but he left a remarkable legacy during his six years with the Colorado Rockies.
1) Troy Tulowitzki
TULO! The undisputed king of the Rockies' shortstop position. Can we imagine how his career would’ve finished had it not been for the injuries? Tulowitzki was an unbelievable shortstop for the Rockies.
What Derek Jeter meant to the Yankees at the position is what Troy meant to Colorado. He spent 10 glorious seasons with the team—a reliable hitter and defender who did everything he could to bring in fans to Coors Field. When he was healthy, you had to come to the ballpark or watch him on TV to see what he was going to do.
Tulowitzki finished his career as a 5x All-Star, 2x Gold Glove, and 2x Silver Slugger winner. He had six seasons with 20 or more home runs and a career lifetime .299 hitter as a member of the Rockies.