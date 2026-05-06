The Rockies Are Betting on a Revival With Their Latest Veteran Pitcher Signing

Jordan Romano joins the Colorado Rockies on a minor league deal. The Los Angeles Angels released him last week.

Source: #Rockies have reached a Minor League contract with RHP Jordan Romano, most recently with the #Angels. Before entering game action, Romano will report to the team's performance lab in Scottsdale, Ariz.https://t.co/D41s2pRxrt — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) May 6, 2026

It is a bit unclear what the Rockies see in Romano, as he is off to a rocky start to the season. He's lost two games and has given up a total of nine earned runs with a 10.13 ERA. Now, he must work his way to build trust with the Rockies coaches and management.

Colorado’s Low Risk Move to Help Romano with His Mechanics

Before getting let go by the Halos, the 33-year-old right-hander signed a two-year deal during free agency. The Angels were hoping to see the version of Romano from his time with the Toronto Blue Jays. The idea didn't turn out to be what they expected.

In his previous start, April 25th, Romano gave up three hits and four earned runs against the Kansas City Royals. He has battled injuries in the last few years with 2023 and 2024 being some of the toughest seasons of his career.

In 2023, Romano had back issues, which worsened the following season, when he began experiencing elbow injuries. In addition, he needed to go through arthroscopic surgery. In 2025, he also had finger issues and had to overcome inflammation.

When pitchers sustain injuries season after season, it can erode some of their strengths and mental confidence. Truthfully, Romano hasn't been solid since his early seasons with Toronto.

In 2020, he posted a 1.23 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP in 15 games. His best season was in 2021, when he went 7-1 with a 2.14 ERA, a career-high 85 strikeouts, and 23 saves. The following two seasons, he recorded 36 and 28 saves for the Jays.

Where will Romano go from here? Perhaps getting a fresh start and going back to the drawing board is a positive sign for him. In this game, anyone can redeem themselves from past failures as long as they are fully committed and take care of their health.

In Romano's situation, he's going to need to pivot or try a different strategy to stay in baseball for a couple more seasons. At this poing, he's fighting to save his career. Injuries have to stop by any means necessary.

The coaches he will work with have a substantial task ahead. They must challenge Romano to see the game differently and to elevate his command and mechanics.

Romano still has something to prove, and the Rockies are pulling for him to thrive in the minors so he can land a spot in their bullpen. The new philosophy in Colorado is working and the bullpen is proof. The Rockies' bullpen had an impressive month of April.

Romano's overall career as a pitcher is 22-23 with a 3.92 ERA, 117 saves, and 344 strikeouts with a 1.22 WHIP.

With a leadership team that seems to be paving the way for turning pitchers around, maybe this is the start Romano needed.