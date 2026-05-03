Rockies Fans Are Showing Up, Now the Team Has to Match Them

The numbers reported from Coors Field on Saturday night told two very different stories. According to Patrick Lyons, 38,569 fans entered Coors Field to watch the Colorado Rockies take on the Atlanta Braves on a beautiful evening in the Mile High City.

That attendance number reflects the fact that there are some genuinely encouraging things happening with the Denver-based team right now.

Through the first 14 home games, the Rockies are drawing 3,510 more fans per game than they did at the same time in the dismal 2025 season. That, as reported by Lyons, is the fifth-largest increase in all of MLB.

Coors Field attendance Saturday night for Atlanta-Colorado:



38,569



Attendance in Denver is up 3,510 per game over the first 14 home games in 2025. That's the 5th largest increase in MLB. — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) May 3, 2026

The incredibly loyal fan base wants to believe in a rebuild and that the leadership philosophies have changed with the hiring of Paul DePodesta, and in doing so, they keep showing up.

Baldwin and the Braves Made It Ugly for Fans

Unfortunately, the product on the field didn’t match the fans’ enthusiasm. Chris Sale, on the mound for the Atlanta Braves, was virtually unstoppable.

Colorado’s only run came in the third inning on a Jordan Beck RBI double. That’s it. That was the lone bright light on a night when the team was struggling. It was a bleak outing, no doubt.

The Rockies decided to deploy an opener in Brennan Bernardino, who then turned things over to Chase Dollander. In spite of being really outstanding so far this season, Dollander took a beating.

Atlanta’s catcher Drake Baldwin did damage on a Saturday night in Denver, Colorado. He drove in four runs on a first-inning two-run homer, a second-inning RBI single, and a fourth-inning RBI double. That was a good night, unfortunately, on the opposing team.

Reality: Rockies In a Rebuild

Colorado Rockies pitcher | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It would be great if we could write Saturday’s beatdown as a one-and-done, but Friday evening’s 6-8 loss happened as well. The worst part of this story is that the Rockies were up 6-0 at one point, only to allow the Braves to rally.

The bullpen for Colorado just couldn’t and didn’t perform. Now, it is important to note that the Braves are the best the NL has to offer at this point, but regardless, a loss is still a loss.

Two games, two losses and a combined 17-7 run differential is not encouraging, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Everyone has to remember that this is a team in a rebuild, and the 119-loss season was just 2025. The front office has given fans and critics alike some genuine reasons for optimism with improved pitching depth, a refreshing new, energized identity, and some exciting new players.

At 9-15, the Rockies are not a contending team, but they are more competitive and, honestly, the most competitive baseball that Denver has seen in a good while. The fans are taking notice, but nights like Saturday provide a reality check to everyone. This team is better, this team is not good.

Fans will keep showing up, just like they have proved to do year after year. The Rockies have to continue to give them reasons to cheer.