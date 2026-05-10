Rockies Giving Reliever Short-Term Promotion in Latest Transaction

The Colorado Rockies need a short-term answer for life without top reliever Jimmy Herget for just a few days. That's why Seth Haloversen is back with the team.

The Rockies placed Herget on the bereavement/family emergency list this weekend and in a corresponding move called Halvorsen back up from Triple-A Albuquerque.

This is not an injured list move. MLB has several short-term exempt lists for bereavement, family emergencies and a paternity list when a player's wife is delivering their child. Herget must stay on the list for at least three games, which means he can't return to the team until at least Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Colorado can extend his stay there for up to seven games.

Seth Halvorsen Returns to Majors

Colorado Rockies pitcher Seth Halvorsen | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Halvorsen spent four days earlier this year with the Rockies when he was promoted for the first time. He's pitched two innings with two holds and has not allowed a run. He didn't pitch on Saturday, the first day he was eligible to pitch.

Halvorsen made his big league debut on August 30, 2024, against the Baltimore Orioles at Coors Field. He only pitched 0.1 innings. No hits, walks, strikeouts, or runs. Halvorsen has a career record of 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA, 51 strikeouts, and 16 saves in 56 games over three MLB seasons.

One of the things he struggles with throughout his career is keeping his ERA low. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Rockies.

In his three college seasons, he played two with the Missouri Tigers before finishing his collegiate career at Tennessee, where he recorded 52 strikeouts in 25 games in 2023. Overall, he went 7-5 with a 5.01 ERA in his three years in college.

Herget was put on the paternity list in late April. When Herget returns to the team, optioning Halvorsen back to Triple-A is the likely move unless the staff suffers an injury before Herget's return.

Herget has a 0-1 record with a 5.40 ERA in 14 games this season. In his first seven appearances out of the bullpen, he gave up only one earned run against the Houston Astros on April 6. Herget has struggled in his last few appearances.

The Rockies are finishing their weekend series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, looking to win the series after winning on Friday and losing on Saturday.