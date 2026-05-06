Rockies Key to Snapping Five-Game Losing Streak Comes Down to This

It is very easy for fans to get discouraged about a team, especially when it's the Colorado Rockies. However, this is a much different ballclub than merely a season ago, and now is the time that they need to prove that.

Yes, a record tells a lot, but reading between the lines means looking at how a group of players does when they are in the trenches of a losing streak, and the Rockies are deep in one right now as the club has lost five straight going into Game 2 of this New York Mets series.

The Mets might have one of the most expensive rosters in baseball, but success has not come their way this year either, so it might seem like the best chance for Colorado to flip the script, as well as the fact that they are on their home field.

The following changes have been made to the remainder of the series against the Mets due to inclement weather:



Tonight’s game has been postponed and will be made up on Thurs. 5/7. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. MT.



Tomorrow’s game (5/6) has been adjusted from a 1:10 p.m. first… — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 5, 2026

However, the offense has to get going, specifically further down the lineup. Especially with who the probable matchup is for the chilly game that is set to take place. If the Rockies can get him out of the game by the top of the fifth inning, then their chances of winning this game will go up rapidly.

That doesn't mean that they need to hit homers on Peralta, although that would do the trick. It is working well. Peralta's command has been in a recent decline, and he is not throwing nearly as many strikes as one would guess.

Peralta is going to strike players out; that is what he does. However if the Rockies can stay grounded and not chase, they could get him back to the dugout before the fifth comes to a close. That will win them the game.

Freddy Peralta on the Road This Year

Apr 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) celebrates with second baseman Edouard Julien (6) after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Rockies will have their work cut out for them as Peralta is likely to take the mound at Coors Field but he hasn't pitched away from his mound much this season which easily sways in the favor of the Rockies.

Peralta's last start on the road was at Wrigley Field to face the Chicago Cubs where he had a pair of walks, a hit batter, and a home run. If he looks anything similar in Denver, then the Rockies should definitely snap this skid.

No team wants to be in a five-game losing streak, but the worst thing they could do is make it six. These hitters need to wait Peralta out and make sure he does not stay in the game so they can get back on track.