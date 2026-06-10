Rockies Manager Warren Schaeffer Has Strong Opinion on Coors Field Crowds

There is no doubt that there are a lot of things that need to be fixed when it comes to the Colorado Rockies. Coming off three straight 100-loss seasons, the turnaround isn't going to happen overnight.

When Colorado hired Paul DePodesta as their next president of baseball operations back in November of last year, one move he made was removing the interim tag from manager Warren Schaeffer. It was a move that was endorsed by the players long before DePodesta was hired.

Schaeffer was the third base coach under former manager Bud Black when he was fired last season. He was named interim manager, so if there is someone who knows things that need to change, it's Schaeffer.

Before the Rockies kicked off a three-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at Coors Field, he didn't mince words about fans from visiting teams.

Rockies Manager Warren Schaeffer Expresses Frustration

Warren Schaeffer | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

When visiting teams come to Coors Field, Schaeffer notices the support and fans from those teams invading Denver and the ballpark. It's not uncommon for that to happen across MLB, but in Denver, it's more noticeable than in other places.

“Does it both me? Absolutely, it bothers me. You absolutely notice it,” Schaeffer said. “It’s loud for the other team in our own ballpark. How much is that on us? I would say all of it is on us.”

He's not wrong; it does fall on the organization; however, turning it around will not be easy.

One way to turn it around is to win more games both at home and on the road. Easier said than done, but there have been signs that things are slowly turning a corner in 2026.

Again, it won't happen overnight, but Schaeffer believes it's not too far from happening. Schaeffer mentioned the Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers' blue as colors that stick out, along with the St. Louis Cardinals' red.

"When we start winning a ton of games, which isn't that far in the future that the blue is going to morph into purple,'' said Schaeffer. "I look forward to that day and the only people we have to blame are ourselves for that.''

It's going to take time for the Rockies to turn those blue and red shirts to purple shirts, but eventually that time will come.

After two more games at home with the Cubs, Colorado hits the road before returning home to host the Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Red Sox. There likely won't be many black shirts in the stands for the Pirates, but you can bet there will be red shirts for the Red Sox.