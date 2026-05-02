Rockies' Mickey Moniak Stays Hot, Extends Hit Streak into May

The Colorado Rockies were taking on the Atlanta Braves on Friday night when left fielder Mickey Moniak came up to the plate for his first at-bat of the game after Edouard Julien drew a walk. Moniak ripped a single for a base hit and extended his hit streak to 15 straight games.

Moniak is chasing Arizona Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas, who extended his hit streak to an MLB-best 24 games to start the season, on Friday. Moniak's hit ended up being part of a five-run first inning for the Rockies and got them out to a fast start.

Moniak is not the only one hitting above a .300 batting average for the Rockies as fellow teammates Julien and designated hitter Troy Johnston are doing the same. The Rockies have been a way better team to start the year in 2026 than they were in 2025.

And Moniak has been a huge part of this equation for Colorado. Moniak finished the 2025 season with a slash line of .270/.306/.518 which is not bad for appearing in 135 games. So far in the 2026 season, Moniak is hitting .330/.374/.692, which is a huge reason why the Rockies are 14-18 to start the season.

If the Rockies want to keep pace in the NL West with reigning World Series Champions the Los Angeles Dodgers, Moniak is going to have to keep hitting. The Rockies have to be pleased with what they have seen from him so far and if he keeps it up, the Rockies could scare some teams.

Moniak Has a Long Way to Go to Catch DiMaggio

Apr 11, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Mickey Moniak (22) celebrates after hitting a home run during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The current hitting streak record is held by MLB legend Joe DiMaggio. Back in 1941 he had a hit in 56 consecutive games in a three-month span of May to July. While the Rockies need Moniak to stay on a hot streak, he has a long way to go to catch DiMaggio.

Catching DiMaggio would be legendary for the journeyman Moniak, the former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies who struggled in the Majors until he arrived in Colorado last season. The Rockies would be happy if he could catch Vargas, should the Diamondbacks slugger see his streak come to an end. Moniak has put up really good numbers so far this season and it does not seem like he is ready to slow down just yet. If he keeps this up, the Rockies will keep winning games.