Rockies Veteran Absorbs Loss in His Return from Injured List Against Reds

Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland returned to the mound on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds after he was activated from the 15-day injured list.

Freeland had only pitched in three games this season. His performances against the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros were solid. The Rockies were hoping he could pick up where he left off. Freeland has 13 strikeouts so far.

Did Freeland Slow Down Red-Hot Reds?

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Reds have been one of the most surprising teams in baseball. Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz have been dynamite for the Reds' offense. it wasn't clear if Freeland could handle a full starter's load after spending time on the IL. So how much coverage he could give the bullpen was critical.

Freeland took the loss in his return to the mound. He threw five innings, giving up five hits, four earned runs and a walk against four strikeouts. He also gave up a home run. His ERA went up to 3.48.

The 32-year-old had a 2.30 ERA with a 1-1 record in 15 innings pitched entering the game. Freeland has struggled the last few seasons. He's hoping to deliver a comeback season in what could be his last in Colorado. His contract has a vesting option if he pitches 170 innings this season. He's trying to deliver his best season since 2018 when he posted a career-high 17-7 with a 2.85 ERA and 173 strikeouts.

The way the Rockies are performing this season from a pitching standpoint has caught the baseball world by surprise.

Entering Reds Series, the Rockies' pitching staff has the highest bWAR among all teams in baseball. Cincinnati was right behind them. It's amazing what a difference a year — and leadership change — makes.

The Colorado Rockies pitching staff has the highest bWAR among all teams in MLB.



THE COLORADO ROCKIES PITCHING STAFF. pic.twitter.com/hxiKCqJS0w — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) April 27, 2026

The Rockies were 13-16 (fifth in the NL West) going into the series. Both the Rockies and the Reds have been playing good baseball in the last 10 games. The Rockies were 6-4 in the last 10 games. Freeland didn't have to deal with Reds slugger Eugenio Suarez, who's on the injury list with an oblique injury. But he had to be careful with De La Cruz, who is playing like an MVP candidate. He led the Reds with 14 extra-base hits.

Freeland gives the Rockies starting rotation more coverage. Colorado has set the probable starters for its remaining two games. On Wednesday, the Rockies will start Tomoyuki Sugano while they will start MIchael Lorenzen on Thursday. The Rockies start a series at home with Atlanta on Friday and it's expected that former NL Cy Young winner Spencer Strider will make his season debut in the series.