THE BRECHT EFFECT: Rockies Prospect Could Somehow Play Role in 2027 Rotation

2026 didn't go quite the way pitcher Brody Brecht had imagined. The Colorado Rockies prospect spent a huge portion of the season out with an injury, but looked solid when he was able to pitch. Now, as he approaches an offseason of rest and recovery, the question will be whether the former 38th overall pick in the MLB Draft can ride his hype all the way to Coors Field.

Brecht, 23, is a product of the Iowa Hawkeyes baseball program, a two-sport star, both on the diamond and on the gridiron. After eschewing football for hardball, he began focusing on his pitching, becoming a fireballing force on the mound. His fastball reaches the high-90s, and the right-hander certainly has the makeup of a Major League starter.

Tonight's @SoFi Player of the Game is Brody Brecht who earned his first professional victory after five shutout innings in a combined shutout.



SoFi. Get your money right.



Read more about tonight's game: https://t.co/p2aM7aFsfe pic.twitter.com/S5EOb7ayhK — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) August 22, 2025

Despite the injury and his positioning in A-ball right now, you wouldn't think the former college hurler would have a snowball's chance in the Amazon of surviving the Rockies' cuts in Spring Training. And though he may likely start the year at the High-A level, his arrival may be due to an injury or an anomaly.

Given his age and NCAA experience, he could be a fill-in for the Rox rotation if injuries mount in 2027. He would be as good an option as anyone currently in the organization, and it would give the club a chance to see how he fares against the best in the game.

The Book on Brecht

A view of a Colorado Rockies hat and glove | Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brecht spent this season at Single-A Spokane, where (unfortunately) he missed most of the campaign due to a right shoulder impingement. Still, he was able to pitch a handful of games, starting seven and throwing 20.2 innings. In that limited sample size, he went 0-2 with a 5.23 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP. On the bright side of the ledger, he racked up 20 strikeouts, which amounted to 6.8 Ks per nine innings.

Known for being a power pitcher, Brecht's MLB scouting profile mentions that his fastball can hit the triple-digit mark, but is "sitting more in the 96-mph range with Fresno."

"The velocity is nice, but it can straighten out too much at times," the analysis states. "The true out pitch is his slider, which he can crank up to 90 mph with horizontal and vertical action to it. The lack of mound time because of his back didn’t help, but he’ll have to show he can find the zone more regularly after walking 5.2 per nine during his debut if he wants to stay in a rotation."