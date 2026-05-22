The Free Agency Signing the Rockies Should Be Quietly Celebrating

Every off-season, teams will try to make their franchise better with key signings, whether they’re young or veteran players.

The Colorado Rockies made small commitment-free agent signings, but one player is making their team proud so far.

Tomoyuki Sugano Has Been the Best Offseason Signing

Colorado Rockies pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although his numbers may not be impressive, Sugano, 36, has arguably been the best free agent signing of the season. It’s his second season in the majors, but the first season with Colorado.

Sugano has made nine starts this season. One of his best moments came at the start of the season, especially in his first two starts, which were against the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

In his debut against the Blue Jays on the road, Sugano tossed 4.2 innings, giving up just one earned run, a home run. Sugano finished with four strikeouts. The Rockies won that game. He didn’t earn the win, but it was a fresh new start with a new team. The fact that he was able to hang on against the American League champions said a lot about his character and years of experience.

In his second start, in his home debut at Coors Field, Sugano faced another tough lineup in the Phillies, led by Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and company. Sugano pitched the best outing of his season. In that game, Sugano posted a season high five strikeouts, giving up four hits and one earned run. He went six innings, which is what the Rockies needed. Teams love seeing pitchers who can go past five innings without getting into too much trouble. Sugano earned his first win of the season.

April was a solid month for Sugano. He went 3-1 with a 3.00 ERA. However, May has been a struggle for him. His record this month is 1-2 with a 6.46 ERA. Sugano lost his starts against the New York Mets and Phillies, but bounced back with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 16.

Sugano may not be the dominant strikeout pitcher on the Rockies' roster. However, he has proven he can be a team player and has handled himself professionally, whether he won or lost a start. Sugano is enjoying playing for the organization, and he has been more reliable compared to other signings, such as veteran pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Jose Quintana.

Quintana has been solid for the team as well, but Sugano has a little bit more edge in his approach to facing tougher opponents.

Sugano’s record is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA, 25 strikeouts, and a 1.26 WHIP. His contract is a 1-year deal, worth $5.1 million, which he signed in February.