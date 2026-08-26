Unheralded Southpaw Could Eventually Be Surprise Starter For Rockies

While Brady Parker isn't ranked among Colorado's top farm players in the franchise, but he has put up exceptional numbers with the Single-A Fresno Grizzlies.

And despite not being considered a key part of the team's future, he's quickly picking the locks and opening doors that should take him to The Show, eventually.

The 6-2, 185-pound lefthander was a long-shot draft pick, selected by Colorado in the 12th round (No. 347 overall) of the 2025 MLB Draft, out of little-known University of Houston-Victoria. He had 252 strikeouts in 225.2 innings total in his collegiate career.

After a tough start to the season, he has bounced back to impress coaches and those in the Rox developmental system. He looked like a disaster in April, racking up a huge 13.15 ERA—but then completely changed the trajectory of his season. Since then, Parker has posted a 1.93 ERA in May, 2.08 in June, 3.20 in July, and 1.13 to date in August.

Brady Parker enters the top ten of the Grizzlies record book for single-season strikeouts, notching his 134 of the season.#ItHappensHere pic.twitter.com/ME7iIOP9KL — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) August 23, 2026

The southpaw is now 8-3 on the season for the Single-A Fresno Grizzlies, and he looks far from being a 12th-round pick. Instead, he looks like a Top 30 prospect — even if he isn't even listed as one. Thus far, he has yet to crack the team's top 30 rankings in terms of their potential. Which is a shame, considering he's another of the Rockies who has achieved amidst some adversity, like Mickey Moniak or Zac Veen.

Can He Make it to the Majors?

Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer | Credit: David Banks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Parker even gets a whiff of the big leagues after being such an afterthought at draft time, then his career is a Disney movie just waiting to happen. Fans should embrace that and root for the Rockies' version of 'Rudy'... because, quite frankly, the pitcher was not expected to be this good. It's a case where he didn't limit himself to where he's supposed to be. Instead, he's right where he's always been destined to be.

Parker's pitching progression should give him an opportunity to start at High-A with the Spokane Indians to start next season. From there, it's just a hop, skip, and a jump to Hartford and beyond. Perhaps then, he will actually get to see his name on the board. Maybe then, he won't be an afterthought in an organization that desperately needs an infusion of arms.

It's still a long way to Coors Field, but Parker is showing signs that he's up to the challenge. If he carries his momentum from the second half of this season going forward, he's got enough jet fuel for the journey. The hurler has the goods to get there, even if everyone doesn't quite know that yet. In ime? They will.