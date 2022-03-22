Skip to main content

Angel Zerpa, Royals Look For Spring Training Win vs. Athletics

Zerpa and the Royals will look to keep the good times rolling in Surprise.

The Kansas City Royals are off to a hot 2-0 start (with an added tie) in spring training, and they'll look to continue those good vibes on Tuesday against the 1-1 Oakland Athletics. Surprise, AZ, is the site of the afternoon matchup between two American League clubs battling it out in Cactus League action.

On Monday, the Royals poured on a whopping seven runs in the fifth inning or later en route to an 8-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Outfielder Edward Olivares continued his hot streak by going 3-for-3 in the matchup, raising his OPS to a staggering 1.857 this spring. Seuly Matias also collected a pair of RBIs on a home run in the game.

May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) rounds third base to score against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game as they look to improve their undefeated spring training record.

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Angel Zerpa
Oakland: RHP Frankie Montas

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  4. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  5. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
  7. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - SS
  8. Vinnie Pasquantino (L) - DH
  9. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF

Zerpa building on 2021

Sep 30, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Angel Zerpa (61) walks from the dugout before the game against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

At the end of September last season, the Kansas City Royals allowed Zerpa to get a start. In his five innings of work, the then 21-year-old tossed five innings of two-run ball. Neither of those runs was earned, so the Venezuelan carried a 0.00 ERA on the year. Across three levels of the minor leagues last year, Zerpa's ERA was 4.58. He proved to be too much for High-A hitters, but he struggled once promoted to Double-A and Triple-A. In 13 starts with Northwest Arkansas, he allowed 30 earned runs. In one Omaha start, he allowed three runs in 1.1 innings. 

Zerpa's fastball is continuously improving, and his changeup is a respectable offering that keeps hitters honest. 2022 is expected to be the year that he takes a leap forward, and the Royals would be better off if he manages to do so. With a composed demeanor and more experience under his belt to go with his decent baseline pitch-mix, Zerpa is a name to watch this spring and well into the summer.

All eyes on Witt, Pasquantino

Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training

Despite it still being very early in the spring, Witt continues to garner significant hype and wide-scale praise. The top Major League Baseball prospect is getting serious looks at third base and could break camp with the Royals if he enjoys a good spring training. The pressure is on, but it isn't anything he hasn't been able to live up to thus far. Against the Athletics, keep an eye on how Witt handles the hot corner and how comfortable he looks at the plate. Every game is a big-league audition at this point. 

Another Royals prospect to follow is Pasquantino. 'Italian Breakfast' is enjoying a good spring training so far and even drew some comparisons to Anthony Rizzo during the offseason. He isn't much of a burner on the basepaths and is likely confined to either first base or designated hitter at the MLB level, but he's a mature hitter who is patient, is able to make consistent contact and also has plenty of pop in his bat. Any day that Pasquantino is in the Royals' lineup is a big one for him, as he's an underlooked player compared to peers such as Witt, Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez. He's quite talented, though, and will have a chance to show it on Tuesday.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:05 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610 AM

Edward OlivaresWhit MerrifieldSalvador PerezAndrew BenintendiCarlos SantanaHunter DozierAdalberto MondesiMichael A. Taylor

September 30, 2010; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

What to Expect From the Second Zack Greinke-Royals Partnership

By Jordan FooteMar 18, 2022
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) is safe getting back to first base as first baseman Nick Pratto (88) attempts the tag during workouts at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Royals Prospects Nick Pratto, Vinnie Pasquantino Make Top 10 1B List

By Jordan FooteMar 17, 2022
September 30, 2010; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Royals Reach Agreement With Former Cy Young Winner Zack Greinke

By Jordan FooteMar 16, 2022
May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Trade Mike Minor for Amir Garrett, Looking for Right-Handed Starter

By Jordan FooteMar 16, 2022
May 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches the ball during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dayton Moore: ‘It’s Time’ for Royals’ Young Pitchers to Step Up

By Jordan FooteMar 16, 2022
Aug 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) is tagged out by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) trying to steal second base in the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals ‘Don’t Anticipate’ Spending Big in Free Agent Frenzy 2.0

By Jordan FooteMar 14, 2022
May 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) in action during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Can Be Competitive in Many Aspects This Season

By Trey DonovanMar 12, 2022
May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

During MLB Lockout, Royals Are Focused on Improving in Minor Leagues

By Jordan FooteMar 8, 2022