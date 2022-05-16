Skip to main content

Keller, Royals to Battle Friendly Face and Familiar Foe vs. White Sox

The Royals will see a friendly face take the mound for Chicago on Monday.

For the first time in quite a while, the Kansas City Royals are coming off a series win.

The Royals' road trip ended in Denver, as the club won two of its three games against the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. In the thin air at Coors Field, Kansas City scored a whopping 26 runs across those three contests and looked like an unrecognizable offensive team. That didn't stop hitting coach Terry Bradshaw from being fired, however, and now the Royals will go in a new direction heading into Monday night's play.

May 5, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Kansas City Royals hitting coach Terry Bradshaw in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, the 12-20 Royals will host the 16-17 Chicago White Sox in the first of five games between these two American League Central foes this week. Tuesday's slate features a day-night doubleheader, followed by single games on Wednesday and Thursday to end the series. This set is a huge one for Kansas City, as playing within the division presents the opportunity to make up some much-needed ground. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (1-3, 2.70 ERA)
Chicago: RHP Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  4. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  5. Hunter Dozier (R) - DH
  6. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B
  9. Kyle Isbel (L) - RF

Johnny Cueto to square off against old team

Oct 28, 2015; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Johnny Cueto (47) reacts after throwing a complete game to defeat the New York Mets in game two of the 2015 World Series at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Many Royals fans will remember Johnny Cueto for his heroics during the club's 2015 World Series run, despite those days being in the rearview mirror for quite some time. On Monday, Cueto returns to his former home stadium to face the Royals on the mound. The 36-year-old will be making his season debut and is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him post a 4.08 ERA in 114-2/3 innings with the San Francisco Giants. Cueto may not have premier stuff anymore and his best days are firmly behind him, but this start will go a long way towards showing what he has left in the tank.

Brad Keller eyes a get-right game on Monday

Apr 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

After allowing a maximum of six hits and three earned runs in any start this season, the floodgates finally opened in Brad Keller's last outing. In 5-2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers on May 10, Keller surrendered nine hits and six runs (five earned) with a pair of home runs to boot. The Royals' righty has been otherwise phenomenal this season, so it remains to be seen whether that start was an outlier or if it will become a trend. Facing a White Sox lineup that has underwhelmed this season might be just what the doctor ordered for Keller, so Monday's game will be worth following. 

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.

Brad KellerJohnny Cueto

May 5, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Kansas City Royals hitting coach Terry Bradshaw in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Fire Hitting Coach Terry Bradshaw, Announce Changes to Staff

By Jordan Foote5 hours ago
May 8, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) scores a run on Kansas City Royals Michael A. Taylor (2) (not pictured) RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Nicky Lopez Isn’t Succeeding at His Game, Which Is Concerning

By Trey Donovan6 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Uninterrupted Week of Royals Baseball Leaves More to Be Desired

By Mark Van Sickle7 hours ago
May 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Shuffle Lineup Before Series Finale Against Rockies

By Jordan FooteMay 15, 2022
May 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Hernandez Gets Honest About Brutal Outing: ‘Everything Went Wrong'

By Jordan FooteMay 15, 2022
May 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers a first inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Hernandez, Royals Look To Take Game Two Against Rockies

By Jordan FooteMay 14, 2022
May 2, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) jokes around first baseman Carlos Santana (41) during the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Santana Reinstated Ahead of Royals’ Series Opener vs. Rockies

By Jordan FooteMay 13, 2022
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Ran Business as Usual Against the Rangers

By Jerry EdwardsMay 13, 2022