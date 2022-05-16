Keller, Royals to Battle Friendly Face and Familiar Foe vs. White Sox
For the first time in quite a while, the Kansas City Royals are coming off a series win.
The Royals' road trip ended in Denver, as the club won two of its three games against the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. In the thin air at Coors Field, Kansas City scored a whopping 26 runs across those three contests and looked like an unrecognizable offensive team. That didn't stop hitting coach Terry Bradshaw from being fired, however, and now the Royals will go in a new direction heading into Monday night's play.
On Monday evening, the 12-20 Royals will host the 16-17 Chicago White Sox in the first of five games between these two American League Central foes this week. Tuesday's slate features a day-night doubleheader, followed by single games on Wednesday and Thursday to end the series. This set is a huge one for Kansas City, as playing within the division presents the opportunity to make up some much-needed ground.
Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:
Starting Pitchers
Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (1-3, 2.70 ERA)
Chicago: RHP Johnny Cueto (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
- Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
- Salvador Perez (R) - C
- Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
- Hunter Dozier (R) - DH
- Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS
- Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
- Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B
- Kyle Isbel (L) - RF
Johnny Cueto to square off against old team
Many Royals fans will remember Johnny Cueto for his heroics during the club's 2015 World Series run, despite those days being in the rearview mirror for quite some time. On Monday, Cueto returns to his former home stadium to face the Royals on the mound. The 36-year-old will be making his season debut and is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him post a 4.08 ERA in 114-2/3 innings with the San Francisco Giants. Cueto may not have premier stuff anymore and his best days are firmly behind him, but this start will go a long way towards showing what he has left in the tank.
Brad Keller eyes a get-right game on Monday
After allowing a maximum of six hits and three earned runs in any start this season, the floodgates finally opened in Brad Keller's last outing. In 5-2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers on May 10, Keller surrendered nine hits and six runs (five earned) with a pair of home runs to boot. The Royals' righty has been otherwise phenomenal this season, so it remains to be seen whether that start was an outlier or if it will become a trend. Facing a White Sox lineup that has underwhelmed this season might be just what the doctor ordered for Keller, so Monday's game will be worth following.
Follow Along
First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610 AM
