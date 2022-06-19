Skip to main content

Singer, Royals Going For Sweep of Athletics on Sunday

Kansas City looks for its first three-game sweep of the season on Father's Day.

The Kansas City Royals are winners of three games in a row, and Saturday's victory was a low-scoring affair.

Two runs came across the plate in the game against the Oakland Athletics, and both came from Kansas City's lineup via a Whit Merrifield RBI single and a Ryan O'Hearn pinch-hit RBI double. That was all the Royals' bullpen needed to shut things down the rest of the way, but it was a fantastic start from Brad Keller that set the tone for the outing. In seven innings of shutout work, Keller allowed just a single hit while striking out six batters in the process. It was a much-needed "get right" game for a player who began the 2022 season on a tear but has cooled off in recent weeks. 

Jun 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) throws against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday — for their Father's Day game — the 23-41 Royals are back at RingCentral Coliseum to face the 22-45 Athletics. The Royals will look for the series sweep in this contest, which would mark their first one since the 2021 season. Following the conclusion of this set, Kansas City continues its west coast road trip with three games against the Los Angeles Angels. The Royals' pitching probables for that series are Kris Bubic, Jonathan Heasley and Daniel Lynch.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (3-1, 4.24 ERA)
Oakland: LHP Jared Koenig (0-2, 11.25 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  3. Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  5. Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B
  6. Carlos Santana (S) - DH
  7. MJ Melendez (L) - RF
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B

Zack Greinke makes another rehab start, Jake Brentz set to begin assignment

May 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

As Zack Greinke continues to work his way back to the big-league level following a brief injury setback (right flexor strain), the Royals' righty made his second start of a rehab stint for the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers on Saturday. Across seven innings of work, Greinke posted a quality start by allowing six hits and three runs with one walk and four strikeouts. It remains to be seen exactly when Greinke will return to Kansas City's rotation but with an off day looming on Thursday, perhaps that's when the club will make a move to officially reunite with its veteran righty. 

LHP Jake Brentz, who hasn't pitched since April 29, is set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday. Brentz is attempting to return from a left flexor strain and was recently moved to the 60-day Injured List in an effort to provide the Royals with a bit of roster flexibility in advance of his return. Since Brentz's injury, the Royals have posted a 16-30 record.

Brady Singer eyes Father's Day victory

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Over his last three starts, Brady Singer has posted a loss, a win and a no-decision in that order. In his most recent outing, a June 13 start in San Francisco against the Giants, the 25-year-old righty tossed five innings of two-run baseball accompanied by five strikeouts. Finding consistent command was an issue, however, as he also tied a career-high with five walks. This time around, Singer will look to get back on track and secure a win against a struggling Athletics lineup that hasn't posed much of a threat at all to Kansas City thus far. If he can spin a good game on Father's Day, Singer could see his ERA drop back down near or even below 4.00.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:07 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.

Jun 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (66) hits an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
