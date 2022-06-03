Singer, Royals Host Astros in Game One of Series

The Kansas City Royals are struggling immensely, and their sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians certainly didn't help matters.

On Wednesday, Kansas City wrapped up its road trip with a 4-0 blanking at the hands of Cleveland. Starting pitcher Brad Keller wasn't nearly as sharp as he was to begin the season, and the Royals' lineup couldn't capitalize on any opportunities at the plate. The Royals headed back to Kansas City for a day off on Thursday, and they did so on the heels of a four-game losing streak.

May 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday night, the Royals are back at Kauffman Stadium and will host the Houston Astros in the opening leg of a three-game series. The two teams are trending in different directions, as Mike Matheny's bunch is 16-33 on the year. Dusty Baker's squad, on the other hand, is 33-18 and has been one of the best teams in all of baseball this year. The Royals will have their work cut out for them in order to secure a series win, and they'll have to be on their A-game for the next few contests.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brady Singer (2-0, 2.49 ERA)

Houston: RHP José Urquidy (4-2, 4.80 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - RF Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - SS Salvador Perez (R) - DH MJ Melendez (L) - C Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B Kyle Isbel (L) - CF Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B Nicky Lopez (L) - 2B

Vinnie Pasquantino named International League Player of the Month

Mar 27, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (73) at bat in the second inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

In the Royals' minor-league ranks, Vinnie Pasquantino just keeps on producing. The 24-year-old was named the International League Player of the Month for his efforts in the month of May, as his bat was as hot as anyone's. Per the Omaha Storm Chasers, the Royals' Triple-A affiliate, Pasquantino slashed .320/.393/.804 and added 12 home runs and 35 RBIs to his stat line to boot. His OPS was a video-game-like 1.197, which was a testament to his ability to get on base, demonstrate elite contact skills and also mix in some impressive power. The future is bright for Pasquantino, and he should see a promotion at some point this season because of it.

Royals announce flurry of Friday roster transactions

May 1, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) fields a fly ball against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Friday's outing, the Royals have reinstated center fielder Michael A. Taylor from the Injured List following his brief rehab stint in Omaha. Righty relief pitcher Albert Abreu, whom the club traded for late on Thursday night, is activated to the big-league roster. In corresponding moves, LHP Foster Griffin has been optioned back to Omaha and outfielder Dairon Blanco has been designated for assignment. These moves clear the way for Taylor to enter back into the outfield picture, as well as open the door for Abreu to inject some high-quality stuff (albeit with varied control) into the club's bullpen. Abreu boasts a 3.12 ERA this year with nine strikeouts.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.