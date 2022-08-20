Fun Is a Theme as Royals Snap Losing Streak

The Kansas City Royals came into Friday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays on the heels of a four-game losing streak. After 10 innings of hard-nosed work, though, they were able to snap the streak. Shortly thereafter, rookie infielder Bobby Witt Jr. summed up the big win.

"It was a lot of fun, just everyone being a part of it," Witt said.

On the mound, starting pitcher Brady Singer had another solid performance that left his team in the game. In six innings of work, the 26-year-old righty allowed five hits and two earned runs while walking four hitters but striking out seven in the process. The outing lowered his season ERA to 3.27, and it was the eighth game in a row in which Singer fired at least six innings. In that span, he's 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 51.1 innings.

After Singer exited the game, reliever Dylan Coleman continued his hot stretch of play by pitching two perfect innings out of the bullpen. The flamethrowing righty struck out three Rays hitters and looked dominant en route to lowering his ERA to 2.76. After that, closer Scott Barlow tossed a pair of scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and locking down his fifth win of the 2022 campaign. After the game, Royals manager Mike Matheny spoke about how great his pitching staff was at Tropicana Field on Friday.

"We needed Brady to be Brady, and he was," Matheny said. "He kept us right where we needed to be, and I thought that was as good as we've seen Dylan Coleman. To be able to come in and throw two innings' worth — he was at 22 pitches after two — for the majority of the season time we've had him, it's been longer pitch counts. Just to get through an inning, it was normally pushing 25-plus. To be able to do that, to allow Scotty (Scott Barlow) to go back out in the ninth, and then Scotty to be efficient enough to do what he did to give us a chance in the 10th."

Lastly, defense helped save the day for Kansas City as well. In the tenth inning, catcher Salvador Perez threw out Rays outfielder Roman Quinn trying to steal third base. To end the game, catcher MJ Melendez (cameoing in left field for the day) laid out after a line drive by catcher Francisco Mejia and ended the game in style. In postgame availability, Matheny admitted how fun it is to watch things like that unfold naturally.

"[With] MJ, you let athletes be athletes," Matheny said. "You put him in the outfield and allow him to use his instincts. Great throw, it was a nice tag by Michael (Massey). And then to end the game there, too, that's a gutsy play in the 10th inning. He's fearless. It's fun to watch guys use the skills they've been given without any reservation. They just let it all hang out and play."

The Royals have their work cut out for them the rest of the way this season, but they're currently taking things one day at a time as a young unit learns how to adjust to life in the big leagues. Kansas City has endured its first rough stretch of play since before the trade deadline, and the club will be hoping that Friday's win can be a launching pad for better days ahead. With two more games left against the Rays and the series crown still hanging in the balance, the remaining outings of the weekend will determine who emerges with momentum on their side.