Heasley, Royals Looking To Split Series Against Diamondbacks

The Kansas City Royals came into Phoenix, AZ, on Monday looking for a win. Despite scoring four runs in the top of the first inning, it was the Arizona Diamondbacks who ended up victorious by a final score of 9-5.



Starting pitcher Zack Greinke had an uncharacteristically bad start against his former club, not even getting out of the fourth inning while allowing seven earned runs in the process overall. Greinke's pitch-to-contact approach relies on pinpoint command, and that's something he simply didn't have in game one of this brief series. He walked four D-Backs hitters as well, struggling to command his fastball and ancillary pitches throughout the night.

May 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) throws in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, 14-27 Kansas City is still on the road and will face 22-22 Arizona on Tuesday night in search of a series split. Following the conclusion of this two-game set, the Royals will have a day off on Wednesday before beginning a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. Pitching probables for that slate of games are Daniel Lynch, Brad Keller, Brady Singer and Greinke.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-2, 4.32 ERA)

Arizona: RHP Zac Gallen (3-0, 1.14 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B Hunter Dozier (R) - RF MJ Melendez (L) - C Carlos Santana (S) - 1B Ryan O'Hearn (L) - DH Kyle Isbel (L) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Ryan O'Hearn serves as late addition to lineup

Mar 27, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Ryan O'Hearn (66) at bat in the first inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Royals' original Tuesday lineup had Emmanuel Rivera listed as the starting third baseman but after he came in feeling a bit ill, he was a late scratch. In his place, Kansas City shuffled its defensive setup around and Ryan O'Hearn now finds himself at designated hitter as a result of the void opened by the rearranging.

In 20 games this season, O'Hearn is slashing .162/.220/.243 with a home run and five RBIs. His wRC+ is a career-worst 33, and that's saying something given his previous three figures of 70, 65 and 68 in 2021, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The former eighth-round pick has had some good moments as a pinch-hitter for the Royals this year, although his overall production has been nothing short of unplayable. Nevertheless, O'Hearn is back in the lineup and will aim to help Kansas City secure a victory on Tuesday.

Jonathan Heasley pursuing first win of 2022 season

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley (49) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Command has been an issue for righty Jonathan Heasley since being promoted from Triple-A Omaha, as he's walked seven batters in just 81/3 innings this season. His last start — a five-inning, three-run performance against the Chicago White Sox — was a minor step in the right direction. With that said, if Heasley wants to secure a long-term spot in the Royals' rotation, he'll have to show more control over his offerings soon. Tuesday's start presents an opportunity to do so, and the 25-year-old will have consistency on his mind as he takes the mound for the third time this season.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 8:40 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.