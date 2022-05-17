Heasley Takes Mound in First Game of Royals’ Doubleheader

The Kansas City Royals went into extra innings on Monday night, but they weren't able to come away with a win over the Chicago White Sox.

Despite a quality start from pitcher Brad Keller (seven innings of three-run baseball), the Royals' offense didn't come alive until later in the game when it tied things at 3-3 heading into the top of the tenth inning. Unfortunately for Kansas City, closer Scott Barlow allowed a two-run home run to Luis Robert that gave Chicago a 5-3 advantage. The Royals couldn't respond in the bottom of the inning, securing a series-opening victory for the White Sox.

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Royals are back at Kauffman Stadium for another day against the White Sox. This time, both teams are gathering for a day-night doubleheader. If Chicago sweeps the doubleheader, it will clinch a series win. The Royals need at least a split in order to avoid that.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Chicago: RHP Dylan Cease (3-1, 3.55 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF Salvador Perez (R) - DH Ryan O'Hearn (L) - 1B Hunter Dozier (R) - RF Bobby Witt Jr. (R) - 3B MJ Melendez (L) - C Kyle Isbel (L) - CF Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Brady Singer gets called up as 27th man

Aug 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws the ball during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

After making three starts in Triple-A Omaha, Brady Singer is back with the Royals. Unlike his first stint this season, though, he'll be a member of the starting rotation. The 25-year-old will start the second leg of Tuesday's doubleheader and for Kansas City's sake, the team is hoping that he'll bring his developing changeup with him. Singer is a playable starting pitcher as-is but in order to have sustained success and actually stick in a winning rotation, he'll need to implement that third offering with consistency. Tuesday's start will be telling about how far along he is in that regard.

Jonathan Heasley looking to build on first start

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley (49) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

After a cup of coffee with the Royals late last season, Jonathan Heasley was called back up last week and made his first start of 2022 against the Texas Rangers. He lasted just 3-1/3 innings, allowing four hits and a single earned run. With that said, Heasley did walk four hitters and threw 80 pitches in less than four innings of work. His command wasn't as precise as it normally is, which was an unexpected development. In start No. 2 on the year, the 25-year-old will look to rein in his pitches while not sacrificing any contact. Kansas City is experimenting with its rotation, and Heasley has a chance to run away with a spot if he can string together good outings.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 1:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

