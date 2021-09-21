September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Royals Sweep Indians in Monday Doubleheader

Salvador Perez and Nicky Lopez continued their historic performances at the plate, while Brady Singer showed his elite potential for the Royals.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Royals opened up their series against the Cleveland Indians on a decisive note, sweeping the Sept. 20 doubleheader. 

Royals catcher Salvador Perez highlighted the first game by breaking a 51-year-old record. Perez hit his 46th home run this season, setting the record for the most home runs by a primary catcher. The previous record-holder, all-time great Johnny Bench, was quick to congratulate Perez on the accomplishment.

While Perez is still in the home run chase for 2021, Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez marked another impressive milestone in Monday's second game. 

Game 1 saw Royals right-handed pitcher Brady Singer taking the mound. He recorded his first MLB complete game with a two-run, seven strikeout performance. Singer has turned a corner late this season, with a 2-3 record and 3.83 ERA over his last seven games.

Game 2 saw a pitching-by-committee approach, as Joel Payamps, Domingo Tapia, Jake Brentz, Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow teamed up to go seven innings. Tapia had the best performance from the group, allowing no runs and striking out four over 1 2/3 innings.

“Tapia has turned into something I don’t think anybody wants to face," Royals manager Mike Matheny said. "It’s a great addition for our club, for our organization, two guys that enjoy being around here. Then you hand it off to Brentz, Josh and Scott, and they did what we hoped they’d do.”

The Royals outscored the Indians 11-4 in two seven-inning games, improving their record to 69-82. While still losing the season series against Cleveland, Matheny says the doubleheader was a good moral victory.

“To win any game, any time, we make a big deal about it, there’s no doubt about it,” Matheny said. “You look at a 1-11 coming in here and that doesn’t sit right with anybody, even though we go about it the same way. But you just knew at some point we were going to be able to put together a little bit better product. That’s always the goal, how close can we get to looking perfect knowing that it’s not attainable. We chase it every single day.”

The series between Kansas City and Clevean continues Sept. 21, with the first pitch at 5:10 p.m. CST. Left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch will get the start in Game 3 of the four-game series.

Read More: Salvador Perez Breaks Single-Season Home Run Record for Primary Catcher

Sep 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Adalberto Mondesi (27) is congratulated by catcher Salvador Perez (13) and shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Sweep Indians in Monday Doubleheader

May 16, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) hits a sacrifice fly during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Salvador Perez Breaks Single-Season Home Run Record for Primary Catcher

Aug 29, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws the ball during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Make Moves, Singer Takes Mound for Game 1 vs. Indians

Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jackson Kowar (37) pitches against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kowar's Troubles Continue, Mariners Top Royals 7-1

Sep 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates with team mates after the win over the Seattle Mariners at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Michael A. Taylor’s Late-Season Adjustments Paid off on Saturday

May 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny: Kris Bubic Improving ‘Already Good Repertoire'

Sep 6, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Bubic Shines in Royals’ Dominant 8-1 Win Over Mariners

Sep 2, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) runs in to catch a fly ball during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Roundtable: What Should the Royals Do With Edward Olivares?