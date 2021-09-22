September 22, 2021
Keeping up With the Royals’ Recent Transactions

Here are the latest set of Kansas City Royals transactions for Sept. 21, 2021
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Royals announced three transactions on Tuesday, Sept. 21. 

Gallagher reinstated off Injured List

Catcher Cam Gallagher was reinstated from the 10-day injury list on Tuesday, following a two-game rehab assignment to the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers. 

Gallagher landed on the injured list on Sept. 6 after dealing with left knee inflammation. He was removed from the Sept. 6 game against the Chicago White Sox due to an injury.

Gallagher went 2-for-7 with two walks and an RBI during his rehab assignment.

Rivero optioned to Omaha

Catcher Sebastian Rivero was optioned to Omaha, corresponding with Gallagher's reinstatement.

Rivero batted .211 with one RBI over eight games played. He also caught a baserunner stealing in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader, bringing his total to two in 16 games behind the plate

Olivares optioned to Triple-A Omaha

Outfielder Edward Olivares was optioned to Omaha following Monday's doubleheader. 

Olivares was recalled prior to the doubleheader, serving as the 29th man allowed. He saw no action against Cleveland.

What does this mean for the Royals?

The return of Gallagher marks a return to normalcy for the Royals' bench depth. He is the only catcher behind franchise great Salvador Perez, which may be something to watch as the season winds down. Manager Mike Matheny could deploy Perez either behind the plate or as the designated hitter, keeping Perez in the home run and RBI leader hunt. Gallagher hardly moves the needle for Kansas City. His current .202 batting average and lone home run should not inspire confidence to fans. 

Rivero would have been an intriguing player to keep active, as he is showing steady improvement. Joining the team in early September, he recorded a .235 batting average. This is a huge improvement over his .162 season batting average. Rivero is a very young prospect at only 22 years old. He's been in the Kansas City system since 2016, so a late-season look would not have hurt his development. On the bright side, Rivero does return to the uber-talented Storm Chasers. Triple-A teams will end their season on Oct. 3, so Rivero should get more looks before the campaign is over.

Just like Gallagher is a return to normalcy, Olivares returning to Omaha is nothing new. He saw no action in his recent return to Kansas City, simply serving as the formal 29th man. His travels back and forth are well documented and show where Olivares stands with the organization.

With outfielder Kyle Isbel currently in Kansas City and barring any injuries, fans should not expect to see Olivares have any further impact in 2021. That doesn't mean he won't be recalled again, though. 

Read More: Roundtable: What Should the Royals Do With Edward Olivares?

May 27, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows (17) scores a run as he slides in safe at home plate ad Kansas City Royals catcher Cam Gallagher (36) attempted to tag him out during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
