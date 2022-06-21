Skip to main content

Bubic, Matheny All Smiles After Royals’ Win on Monday

Bubic's impressive start was appreciated not only by himself, but also his skipper.

The Kansas City Royals are 5-5 in their last 10 games, and their west coast road trip continued to hum along on Monday with another victory.

In a late-night game against the Los Angeles Angels, a trio of home runs paved the way for Kansas City's 6-2 victory at Angel Stadium. The club's power display from Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier was helpful, but it was Kris Bubic's start that set the tone for the evening. 

Jun 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Across six innings of work, the Angels collected six hits off Bubic as he surrendered just a pair of runs and a pair of walks in the process. While he did allow a home run, it was a solo shot that didn't ultimately doom what was otherwise an inspiring outing. In addition to striking out seven Los Angeles hitters, Bubic induced a total of 14 swings and misses. Monday night's game marked back-to-back good outings from the lefty, and he knows he's on a roll.

"I think it was pretty close," Bubic said when asked how his stuff fared on Monday as opposed to his last time out. "I'll still give the nod to the previous outing. I thought tonight, I executed real well. The curveball was in the zone a lot, so it really helped the other two pitches as well. I thought overall, we executed a pretty good game plan and I think everybody was happy with tonight."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Of Bubic's 95 pitches thrown against Los Angeles, 60 of them landed for strikes. 52 of his offerings were fastballs (55%), 27 were changeups (28%) and 16 were curveballs (17%). The curveball generated just two of his 14 whiffs, whereas the four-seamer and changeup each led to six. His stuff was working all night long, and Royals manager Mike Matheny took notice and said that Bubic securing his first win of the 2022 season was a big deal at an individual level.

Kris Bubic's pitch chart 6/20/22, via Baseball Savant.

"I'm sure it means more to him," Matheny said. "We go off him having good starts. He's had some good starts without the results, as far as the win would go. To say it doesn't matter is just not realistic, because it does. [To] every one of these guys, their stats matter. It's how they're compensated in this game. He needed to have that to get that off his mind."

Dating back to May 11 against the Texas Rangers, Bubic has seen his ERA decrease by at least a bit in every start. It still sits at an alarming level (7.41) but if he continues to settle in, that figure should keep dropping. Command is ever-important for the 24-year-old, as his fastball velocity is nothing special and he's a three-pitch operator. 

As he's shown in his last couple of outings, however, perhaps there's a future for him in the Royals' rotation now that he's flashing quality performances. This year has been a rollercoaster for Bubic on the mound, and Monday's start was one of the highest points on the ride thus far. He'll look to keep that momentum going his next time out. 

Jun 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

A Split of a Week Is Progress for the Royals

By Mark Van Sickle23 hours ago
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Singer, Royals Going For Sweep of Athletics on Sunday

By Jordan FooteJun 19, 2022
Jun 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (66) hits an RBI double against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Ryan O’Hearn on Thriving in Lesser Role: ‘This Is My Job Right Now'

By Jordan FooteJun 19, 2022
May 1, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Lynch, Royals Open Series in Oakland Looking for Win Over Athletics

By Jordan FooteJun 17, 2022
Oct 13, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Rain collects on a Royals decal logo on a seat in the stands before game three of the 2014 ALCS playoff baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

2022 MLB Mock Drafts Love One Particular Prospect for the Royals

By Jordan FooteJun 17, 2022
May 8, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) scores a run on Kansas City Royals Michael A. Taylor (2) (not pictured) RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nicky Lopez Loses Arbitration Case to the Royals

By Jordan FooteJun 17, 2022
Jun 9, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter MJ Melendez (1) hits a home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

It’s Early, but MJ Melendez Looks Like a Professional Hitter

By Trey DonovanJun 16, 2022
May 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Despite His Flaws, Bobby Witt Jr. Looks the Part for the Royals

By Trey DonovanJun 15, 2022