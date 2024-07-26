Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs (Game One)
Kansas City will enter their first of two series against the Chicago baseball teams, starting with today's series opening contest against the Cubs. Kansas CIty has played well since the return from All-Star Break but dropped their last two games against the Diamondbacks. The next two series will be good oppurtunities for the Royals to gather and capitalize on some momentum against two skidding teams. Brady Singer will get the nod tonight for the Royals as they look to regain some lost ground in the AL Central and wildcard races.
Despite the losses, Kansas City managed to hold on to the last wildcard spot, sitting five and a half games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the division lead. Kansas City is hitting the top of their pitching rotation in this series and should have a good oppurtunity to pull out a series win against the sliding Cubs. Kansas City will need to capitalize early tonight against Kyle Hendricks who is bearing a dreadful 6.69 ERA on the season.
The game is slated to begin at 7:10 p.m. CT.
How to watch:
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers
KC - Brady Singer (6-6, 3.00 ERA)
CHC - Kyle Hendricks (2-8, 6.69 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Adam Frazier (DH) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (C) 5. Michael Massey (2B) 6. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 7. Nick Loftin (3B) 8. Garrett Hampson (LF) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
CHC: Lineup not yet officially released.
