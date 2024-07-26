Inside The Royals

Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago Cubs (Game One)

Kansas City will kick off their series against the Cubs at home tonight.

Jul 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) slides into third base against the Chicago White Sox in the eight inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City will enter their first of two series against the Chicago baseball teams, starting with today's series opening contest against the Cubs. Kansas CIty has played well since the return from All-Star Break but dropped their last two games against the Diamondbacks. The next two series will be good oppurtunities for the Royals to gather and capitalize on some momentum against two skidding teams. Brady Singer will get the nod tonight for the Royals as they look to regain some lost ground in the AL Central and wildcard races.

Despite the losses, Kansas City managed to hold on to the last wildcard spot, sitting five and a half games behind the Cleveland Guardians for the division lead. Kansas City is hitting the top of their pitching rotation in this series and should have a good oppurtunity to pull out a series win against the sliding Cubs. Kansas City will need to capitalize early tonight against Kyle Hendricks who is bearing a dreadful 6.69 ERA on the season.

Follow Along Below:

The game is slated to begin at 7:10 p.m. CT.

How to watch:

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.

When: First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT. 

TV:  You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).

Starting Pitchers

KC - Brady Singer (6-6, 3.00 ERA)

CHC - Kyle Hendricks (2-8, 6.69 ERA)

Batting Order/Lineup

KC: 1. Adam Frazier (DH) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (C) 5. Michael Massey (2B) 6. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 7. Nick Loftin (3B) 8. Garrett Hampson (LF) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)

CHC: Lineup not yet officially released.

Austin Bidwell

AUSTIN BIDWELL

Austin is a sports journalist from Kansas City, Mo. He is a freshman at The University of Missouri-Columbia, pursuing a degree in sports journalism.

