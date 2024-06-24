Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Miami Marlins (Game One)
Kansas City, MO. - The Royals are in neeed of a reset after losing their three last series on the road. Kansas City would only manage to pull two games in those three series. including only a single game over their last two. Much of it has been pn the Royals offense, only scoring two runs in their last three games. The Royals were shut out twice while being swept by the Texas Rangers, a series where Bobby Witt Jr and Salvaor Perez both failed to earn a base hit. Kansas City has fallen out of the playoffs with their recent rough stretch and will look to earn back their wild card spot in upcoming series.
Cole Ragans will look to bounce back tonight after earning a loss in his last outing. Kansas City will have a tough time picking up a win in this one if they can't revive the offense and get the bats going. The inability to score consistently through nine innings has been something that the Royals have faced and struggled with, but just recently has it really caused Kansas City to lose games over a substantial stretch. If the Royals want to get back into the playoff race and division contention they are going to need to find some production at the plate and then the ability to protect leads in the bullpen.
7:39 p.m. - The Royals draw two walks, bringing up CJ Alexander in his MLB debut. Much like the rest of the Royals, Alexander is unable to get a hit and strikes out in three pitches. The Royals have shown their patience at the plate and have put runners on base. Now they must break their slump at the plate to drive runners across. 0-0
7:28 p.m. - The Marlins may have been just the team that Cole Ragans needed to face after his last outing. Ragans struggled with his command last time out, walking four in his recorded loss. Luckily for him the Marlins don't take many walks, meaning that Ragans will have a perfect chance to come back strong against Miami. 0-0
7:21 p.m. - Both pitchers retire the first three batters to end the first inning. Bobby Witt Jr battled and drew a walk but it was for-not as Vinnie Pasquantino hit into a double play just after. 0-0
7:15 p.m. - The game is underway here as Cole Ragans put down the side in order. Ragans took his first two at-bats to three-ball counts before coming back to record the outs. It will be interesting to see how Ragans attacks batters after giving up a season-high four walks against the A's. 0-0
How to watch:
Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO.
When: First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT.
TV: You can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or MLB.TV (blackouts may apply depending on location).
Starting Pitchers
KC - Cole Ragans (4-5, 3.13 ERA)
MIA - Roddery Munoz (1-2, 5.76 ERA)
Batting Order/Lineup
KC: 1. Maikel Garcia (2B) 2. Bobby Witt Jr. (SS) 3. Vinnie Pasquantino (1B) 4. Salvador Perez (C) 5. Michael Massey (DH) 6. MJ Melendez (LF) 7. Hunter Renfroe (RF) 8. CJ Alexander (3B) 9. Kyle Isbel (CF)
MIA: 1. Jazz Chisholm Jr (CF) 2. Bryan De La Cruz (DH) 3. Jake Burger (1B) 4. Jesus Sanchez (RF) 5. Tim Anserson (SS) 6. Otto Lopez (2B) 7. Nick Gordon (LF) 8. Emmanuel Rivera (2B) 9. Nick Fortes (C)
