September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Bubic Takes the Mound in Royals’ Series Opener Against Orioles

The Royals will look to start their series off on a high note in Baltimore.
Author:
Publish date:

After winning their series against the Chicago White Sox, the Kansas City Royals will begin a four-game slate against the struggling Baltimore Orioles today.

While the Royals (61-75) have had an up-and-down season, the Orioles (43-92) have been arguably the worst team in baseball since May. The club has bottomed out completely and is staring down a premium 2022 MLB Draft pick while trying to accelerate a rebuild. Things haven't been smooth sailing for the O's in 2021.

Returning to the lineup for the Royals on Labor Day is Hanser Alberto. The third baseman last recorded an at-bat five days ago, when he went 1-for-3 against the Cleveland Indians. On the season, Alberto is hitting .259 with a home run and 19 RBIs. His OPS is .649.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this afternoon's game.

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (4-6, 5.16 ERA)
Chicago: LHP Zac Lowther (0-1, 10.80 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  4. Edward Olivares (R) - RF
  5. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  6. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Hanser Alberto (R) - 3B
  9. Hunter Dozier (R) - DH

Perez Chasing a Royals Record?

After going yard twice on Saturday night, catcher Salvador Perez added another jack on Sunday. With 41 on the season, he trails only Jorge Soler — who has 48 — for the Royals single-season home run record. There are 26 games left to play, and Perez told the media yesterday that he's going to try his best every game to chase the record. "Whatever happens, happens," he added. It would be an incredible feat if Perez could parlay his hot second half of the season into the franchise record but with how he's been playing lately, no one should count him out. 

Bubic Looking To Stabilize

Since taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his Aug. 21 outing against the Cubs, things have been tumultuous for starting pitcher Kris Bubic. He tossed 4.1 innings of five-run ball against the Mariners, then added a pair of relief innings in which he surrendered a single run against the Indians. Manager Mike Matheny recently mentioned internal assessments as being critical elements of young pitchers' development. Bubic has been doing his homework and evaluating himself, so perhaps that will manifest itself in the form of a quality start on Monday. 

Follow Along

First Pitch: 12:05 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Why a Jackson Kowar Resurgence Is Bigger Than One Start

Jun 13, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Kris Bubic (50) pitches during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Bubic Takes the Mound in Royals’ Series Opener Against Orioles

Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) celebrates with catcher Salvador Perez (13) after the win over the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mike Matheny on Salvador Perez’s Power Surge: ‘Glad He’s on Our Side’

May 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches the ball during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Brady Singer’s Gem Propels Royals to Series Win Over White Sox

Jun 20, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) laughs as he assures the umpires he s not hurt after getting hit with a foul tip in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Perez, Royals Gear Up for Series Finale Against White Sox

Jun 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) celebrates with first base coach Rusty Kuntz (18) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Baseball Hipsters' War Against Salvador Perez: Episode III

Jun 18, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Mondesi, Royals Look To Snap Losing Streak as Team Hosts White Sox

Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jackson Kowar (37) pitches against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Why a Jackson Kowar Resurgence Is Much Bigger Than One Start

Jun 20, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) laughs as he assures the umpires he s not hurt after getting hit with a foul tip in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Baseball Hipsters' War Against Salvador Perez: Episode II