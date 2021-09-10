September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Lynch, Royals Head to Minnesota for Inter-Division Series With Twins

The Royals will look to start things off on a high note against their division rivals.
Author:
Publish date:

After splitting a four-game series in Baltimore with the Orioles, the Kansas City Royals continue their road trip as they join the Minnesota Twins at Target Field for the first of three contests.

The Twins (62-78) are currently the fifth-ranked team in the American League Central standings but trail the Royals (63-77) by just a single game. A Minnesota win would put Rocco Baldelli's squad in a tie with Kansas City in the cellar of a not-so-good division. 

Last night, the Royals looked great en route to a 6-0 victory. Carlos Hernandez was good, as was Nicky Lopez. It was a quality win over an opponent that, to be brutally honest, Mike Matheny's bunch should've taken more than two out of four games from. Nevertheless, it's a new day and that brings a new series along with it. 

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game.

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: LHP Daniel Lynch (4-4, 5.29 ERA)
Minnesota: RHP Griffin Jax (3-3, 6.79 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
  3. Salvador Perez (R) - DH
  4. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  5. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  6. Adalberto Mondesi (S) - 3B
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
  9. Sebastian Rivero (R) - C

Lynch looking to bounce back from last start

In his last outing, Royals young lefty Daniel Lynch surrendered six runs in just 2-2/3 innings of work. With that said, he did have a cut on his finger that led to his slider command being impacted negatively. It was clearly an issue throughout. Now that the injury seems to have healed, he will look to put that start in the rearview mirror. When he's on, Lynch is one of the most promising players on the roster. When he's off, he struggles as much as anyone. The Royals will hope for a quality performance on Friday night. 

Perez gets a day off from catching

Catcher Salvador Perez will get a well-deserved day away from fielding on Friday, as he'll serve as the team's designated hitter. Perez currently has 42 home runs on the season, just six away from tying Jorge Soler for the franchise's record in a single campaign. Taking Perez's place behind the dish will be Sebastian Rivero, who has just two hits in 20 at-bats this season. This is a great opportunity for Rivero, 22, to possibly audition for a more prominent job among the ranks of the Royals' backup catchers in 2022. It's a win-win for both he and Perez today.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: The Royals Have a Jam in the Minor League Pipeline, but It's a Good One

May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Lynch, Royals Head to Minnesota for Inter-Division Series With Twins

Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) celebrates after hitting a one run single in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Despite Great Season, Nicky Lopez Has Room to Improve: ‘I’m Still Learning'

May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Edward Olivares (14) rounds third base to score against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Should Stay the Course With Edward Olivares

Jun 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) hits a two run hime run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Benintendi, Royals Seek Revenge in Series Finale Versus Orioles

May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Seek 2-1 Series Lead on Wednesday Evening Against Orioles

Wilmington's MJ Melendez slides safely into third as he advances on a sacrifice fly under the tag of Fayetteville's David Hensley in the seventh inning of the Blue Rocks' 3-1 loss in the opening game of the Mills Cup Championship Series Tuesday at Frawley Stadium. Fayetteville 3 Rocks 1 Mandatory Credit: © WILLIAM BRETZGER, DELAWARE NEWS JOURNAL, Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Prospects

The Royals Have a Jam in the Minor League Pipeline, but It’s a Good One

Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jackson Kowar (37) pitches against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kowar, Royals Look To Take Game 2 Against Orioles

Jun 4, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) connects for a two run double in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andrew Benintendi Addresses Inconsistency With Royals in 2021: ‘It’s a Grind'