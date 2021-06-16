Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 6-5 Loss to the Tigers

The Kansas City Royals blew an early lead and lose 6-5 as they are swept by the Detroit Tigers for the second time this season.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Kansas City Royals blew an early lead and lose 6-5 as they are swept by the Detroit Tigers for the second time this season.

With tonight's loss, the Royals have dropped 11 of their last 12 games and have lost their sixth-straight game.

Kansas City falls to 30-37 on the season while the Tigers advance to 29-39. Here's what I took away from the game.

Adalberto Mondesi makes his presence known.

Adalberto Mondesi made his first start since being reinstated from the Injured List and wasted no time announcing himself as he crushed a home run in his first at-bat. The ball went an estimated 445-feet according to Statcast.  The home run came in the second inning and gave the Royals an early 1-0 lead. Mondesi would also make a nice defensive play in the fourth inning to help the Royals turn two and get out of a jam. It was has been another abysmal stretch for the Royals, it was good to see Mondesi back on the field. 

Carlos Hernandez looked sharp.

After starting pitcher Brady Singer was removed from the game in the third inning due to right posterior shoulder tightness, Carlos Hernandez was called upon to eat up innings. Hernandez entered the game with an ERA of 8 and had allowed an earned run in four of his five outings in 2021. Hernandez would throw three scoreless innings allowing just two hits and striking out four while hitting 100 mph on the radar gun. Even with an off-day on Thursday, Hernandez did a good job of saving the bullpen.

The "go-to-guys" out of the bullpen struggled. 

After Hernandez exited in the sixth inning with a 3-1 lead, it looked like the Royals were in good shape with a relatively rested bullpen. Instead, Greg Holland, Scott Barlow, Jake Brentz and Josh Staumont combined for three innings pitched five earned runs, seven hits and four walks. Holland took the brunt of it as he allowed three of four batters to reach in the seventh and took the loss. While it would be easy to blame just Holland, if one of the other three performed to the standard they have set this season the Royals may have won this ballgame. All three phases need to be playing quality baseball if the Royals want to get out of this funk and the bullpen let the Royals down today.

Read More: Tough Road Trip Left the Royals California Screamin'

Jun 16, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (46) slides into second base for a double ahead of the tag by Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) during the third inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 6-5 Loss to the Tigers

May 31, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) celebrates with third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Adalberto Mondesi Returns To Lineup As Royals Try to Avoid Sweep

Jun 15, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) comes to the mound as starting pitcher Mike Minor (23) leaves the game in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 4-3 Loss to the Tigers

Jun 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Mike Minor (23) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Hope Mike Minor Can Help Pull Them Out of Recent Skid

Jun 14, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) forces out Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana (41) at first base during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 10-3 Loss to the Tigers

Jun 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) hits a two run hime run in the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andrew Benintendi Heads To Injured List Prior to Series Opener Against Tigers

Jun 11, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) reacts after being thrown out at home against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Tough Road Trip Left the Royals California Screamin'

Jun 13, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 6-3 Loss to the Athletics