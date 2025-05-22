Cubs-Royals Trade Idea Sees Chicago Cut Ties With 22-Year-Old Slugger
The Kansas City Royals should leave no stone unturned in their quest for outfield bats this summer.
Over the winter, the Royals tried and failed to find an upgrade for their corner outfield positions. They're stuck with a Drew Waters-Cavan Biggio-Hunter Renfroe combination at the moment that doesn't seem like a sustainable path to the playoffs.
Fortunately, there are two months until the trade deadline, and the Royals have some pitching depth they can use to acquire another bat if they're willing to get a little bit uncomfortable. Meanwhile, there are contending teams like the Chicago Cubs that have young outfield talent in abundance, but are in desperate need of pitchers.
On Wednesday, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller named Cubs prospect Kevin Alcántara as the team's "most likely" trade chip. If Miller is right, the Royals should be on the phone with Chicago several times to check in on Alcántara between now and the Jul. 31 deadline.
"Alcántara had a very brief, 1-for-10 cup of coffee in the majors at the end of last season, and has been scuffling a bit this year at Triple-A Iowa," Miller wrote. "The 22-year-old outfielder is dripping with potential, though, tallying at least 13 home runs and 13 steals in each of the past three years.
"They'd surely rather not part with him, with Kyle Tucker slated for free agency this winter while both Seiya Suzuki and Ian Happ are headed there after next season, too. But doing something major about this rotation is a borderline must."
There are a few ways the Royals could try to swing a deal for Alcántara. If it's a major-league-ready starting pitcher the Cubs are seeking, they could either offer Michael Lorenzen and slide rookie Noah Cameron into the rotation, or send Cameron while his value is high.
If the Royals consider both untouchable, it's harder to see a deal happening before the winter. But in theory, an extra outfield bat could be more helpful down the stretch than a sixth starting pitcher once Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo are back.
