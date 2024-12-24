Dodgers $3 Million World Series Champion Listed As Possible Fit For Royals
The Kansas City Royals bounced back from 106 losses in a big way in 2024, ultimately winning 86 games and securing the second American League Wild Card spot.
Unfortunately, they lost to the New York Yankees in four games in the ALDS, but they made some key moves early in the offseason. Kansas City re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract and also traded for Jonathan India.
They've been quiet since then and could still look to upgrade their offense. They likely won't make any blockbuster moves, but could add a bench bat or two. Max Rieper of Royals Review lists Enrique Hernandez as an option.
"Kiké Hernández has been in the post-season in nine of his eleven big league seasons. He has a reputation as a great clubhouse guy and has some big hits for the champion Dodgers this post-season. The 33-year-old hit just .229/.281/.373 with 12 home runs in the regular season, and he hasn’t posted an OPS+ over 100 since 2021. But he has great positional versatility and veteran presence, so he could command a decent contract this winter," Rieper wrote.
Hernandez has typically performed better in the postseason than in the regular season, but if the Royals get back to October, they should be able to count on him.
He won't be too expensive, and he can play multiple positions, which can certainly benefit the Royals as they try to build off of their 2024 success. He also has two rings with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
