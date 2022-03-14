Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Nicholas Castellanos

Royals ‘Don’t Anticipate’ Spending Big in Free Agent Frenzy 2.0

Despite a still crowded top of the market, KC will probably stand pat.

With the Major League Baseball lockout (finally) ending and spring training games being on the horizon, teams are picking back up where they left off. The pre-lockout free agent frenzy saw many organizations squeezing in marquee signings, and the post-lockout stove is heating up once again. 

The Kansas City Royals don't figure to be a part of that group.

That isn't to say that the Royals can't or won't sign any free agents for the rest of the offseason. It's to say that they're unlikely to make any major or "splash" moves from now until the regular season starts. The open market still has plenty of notable names on it — including the likes of outfielder Nick Castellanos and infielder/outfielder Kris Bryant — but Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore told the media over the weekend that the club probably won't splurge. 

Aug 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run off of Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland (35) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“I don’t anticipate us getting involved with a lot of the high-dollar free agents at this point in time," Moore said. "But nonetheless, we’re renewing some of the communication that has been absent through this past winter.” 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone, as the Royals simply don't hand out many significant contracts. When they do, they do so to their own players. Aside from in-house extensions, Kansas City's M.O. hasn't been to get into any bidding wards in free agency. Their year-over-year payroll rankings and averages back that up.

While the 2021-22 free agent class does contain some high-end options that would undoubtedly help improve the Royals, they have a lot on their plate already. The franchise's philosophy of finding out what it already has in its prospects — and even veterans — is sound logic. When factoring in the Royals' small market nature and lack of many glaring holes in the lineup, it's easy to see why they don't plan on shelling out a heaping amount of money for outside assistance right now. Discipline is a common theme, and Moore doubled down on that. 

“When we last all spoke, one of the things we talked about was the importance of us staying disciplined with this current group of players," Moore said. "That doesn’t mean we’re not going to look for ways to supplement our talent — we will. But as you know, our roster is at 40 and it’s a very young and talented roster with more players and pitchers on the horizon. So, we’re going to be very disciplined with who we bring in and what we add.” 

With one of the industry-leading farm systems that is beginning to churn out more and more MLB contributors, the Royals lack room. They have room to financially support a legitimate star contract if they absolutely had to, but the 2022 Royals aren't going to compete for a championship. They're going to compete in general, and adding a player like Bryant, Castellanos or even Carlos Correa would help any team win more games. Kansas City has prospects such as Nick Pratto, MJ Melendez and Bobby Witt Jr. to fit in its lineup, though. 

The need for a top-shelf free agent isn't quite there yet. When it is, history suggests that a trade is more likely than an outright signing. Nevertheless, Moore and the Royals have shown in 2015 that they will put multiple eggs into a basket and seek a finished product in return. For this year, however, standing pat seems to be their method of choice. 

Aug 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Whit Merrifield (15) slides into third base as Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) awaits the throw during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle SchwarberKris BryantCarlos CorreaTrevor StoryNicholas Castellanos

May 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (27) in action during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Can Be Competitive in Many Aspects This Season

By Trey DonovanMar 12, 2022
May 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

During MLB Lockout, Royals Are Focused on Improving in Minor Leagues

By Jordan FooteMar 8, 2022
Kansas City Royals Bobby Witt Jr., rounds the bases on an error, inside the park home run, which was misplayed by Cincinnati Reds left fielder Errol Robinson in the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League Spring Training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Kansas City Royals at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The Royals won 5-3 in a nine-inning game. Kansas City Royals At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training
Prospects

Royals Are ‘Confident, Hopeful and Optimistic’ About Bobby Witt Jr. This Season

By Jordan FooteMar 7, 2022
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore (left) and principle owner John Sherman watch during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dayton Moore on MLB Lockout and Cancellations: ‘My Stomach Is in Knots’

By Jordan FooteMar 3, 2022
Oct 13, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Rain collects on a Royals decal logo on a seat in the stands before game three of the 2014 ALCS playoff baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Story Behind a Fan’s Amazing Collection: ‘I Chose the Royals’

By Garrett FullerFeb 25, 2022
Sep 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Dylan Coleman (65) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals' Bullpen Will Be Something to Watch in 2022

By Lucas MurphyFeb 24, 2022
Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Robbie Glendinning Signing Is a Classic Royals Buy-Low Move

By Jordan FooteFeb 23, 2022
Oct. 2, 2010; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke watches from the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Lessons the Royals Can Learn From the Zack Greinke Trade

By Jerry EdwardsFeb 18, 2022