Royals Acquire RHP Matt Peacock From Diamondbacks

The Royals and D-Backs execute a Sunday night trade.

After getting swept by the Seattle Mariners, the Kansas City Royals aren't taking much time to sit back and relax before their Tuesday game against the Chicago White Sox. Before Kansas City's day off on Monday could even begin, a Sunday night trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks manifested. 

Per the club, the Royals are getting RHP Matt Peacock from the Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations. 

We have acquired RHP Matt Peacock from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations. He has been assigned to Omaha (AAA). Additionally, RHP Domingo Tapia has been designated for assignment.
- Kansas City Royals (@Royals). Sunday, April 24, 2022, 8:41 p.m. CST.

Mar 15, 2022; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitching coach Brent Strom works with pitcher Matt Peacock during spring training practice at Salt River Fields. Mlb Diamondbacks Spring Training

The club's tweet also reveals that RHP Domingo Tapia has been designated for assignment, making room for Peacock on the 40-man roster. Peacock will head to Triple-A Omaha. 

In two appearances with the Diamondbacks this year, Peacock has allowed three hits and a pair of earned runs. His ERA sits at 6.75 at the big-league level but in Triple-A, that figure is 9.00 across four innings pitched. The 28-year-old was drafted by Arizona in 2017 and has pitched solely as a member of the same organization for the past several years.

Last season, Peacock appeared in 35 games for the Diamondbacks. In 86-1/3 innings, the righty pitched to the tune of a 4.90 ERA and a 4.98 FIP. He isn't a high-strikeout pitcher, as evidenced by his career 5.26 K/9 in the majors. FanGraphs rates Peacock's fastball as a 55-grade pitch, his changeup as a 50-grade pitch and his slider and changeup both checking in as 45-grade offerings. 

Tapia's first season with the Royals was last year, and he split time between Triple-A Omaha and Kansas City. Across both levels, he pitched 33-2/3 innings in 2021 and posted a 2.67 ERA. The 30-year-old righty had five innings with the Omaha Storm Chasers under his belt in 2022 before being DFA'd by the organization. 

