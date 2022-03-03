Skip to main content

Dayton Moore on MLB Lockout and Cancellations: ‘My Stomach Is in Knots’

Moore is feeling the same emotions as everyone during a tough time for baseball.

As fans are well aware, the Major League Baseball's owners and players weren't able to come to an agreement on a CBA by the owners' self-imposed deadline. That promptly extended what's already been an excruciating lockout process for just about everyone involved. In a corresponding announcement, league commissioner Rob Manfred informed everyone that he was officially canceling the first two series of the 2022 season for all teams. 

There doesn't appear to be an end in sight, and the fact that it took owners six weeks to come to the negotiation table earlier in the offseason doesn't necessarily bode well for a swift resolution. Those hoping to see regular-season baseball may have to wait a while. For the Kansas City Royals, that means delays on prospects such as MJ Melendez, Nick Pratto and even Bobby Witt Jr. at the big-league level. (Witt is in Triple-A and will still play despite the MLB lockout.)

On Wednesday morning, former Royals general manager and current president of baseball operations Dayton Moore spoke with the media about various things relative to the team and league stoppage. When asked about his overall feelings on the situation, he didn't mince words. 

"My stomach is in knots," Moore said. "And we're all hurting. The one thing that I'm reminded, though, in times like this — and you've heard me say this before — I made an advanced decision a long time ago. Never let any situation, circumstance, event or person drive a wedge between me and what I love, and who I love."

Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Dayton Moore speaks to the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his role and overall prominence within the baseball world, Moore is going through the same emotions as his players, fellow employees and fans. He's processing the same disappointment and frustration as those wishing baseball would officially be back. Amidst a trying time, though, Moore reassured interested parties that an agreement will eventually be reached and some positive development will come out of it. 

"I will say this," Moore said. "Both sides are working very hard to do everything that they can. They all care deeply, and the details of what's being discussed... I just want to assure you and our fans that we understand what their frustration is, and we feel the same frustration. We're going to come out better because of this and we'll be stronger for it, but it's hard for all of us to say that Opening Day is not going to happen at this point." 

No matter how much fans or even Moore want there to be a reversal of course, both sides of the negotiation are deeply invested at this point. There's no turning back, and the only way forward is for the owners and players to continue trying to inch closer and closer to a mutual conclusion. Until that happens, MLB clubs such as the Royals will be left in the dark. It remains to be seen exactly when their lights will be allowed to shine once again, and Moore understands the downsides that come with that as well as anyone.

Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore (left) and principle owner John Sherman watch during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
