Skip to main content

Royals Hire Brian Sweeney as Pitching Coach

Kansas City lands a new pitching coach just before the beginning of 2022 winter meetings.

The Kansas City Royals hired Matt Quatraro to be their new manager just before the end of October and on the first day of December, the club has its new pitching coach as well. Per a Thursday morning report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, former Cleveland Guardians bullpen coach Brian Sweeney is the Royals' replacement for Cal Eldred. 

Royals hiring Brian Sweeney as their new pitching coach, sources tell The Athletic. Sweeney, a former major-league pitcher with the Padres and Mariners, had been a coach with the Guardians since 2018, and their bullpen coach since ‘20.

- Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:12 a.m. CST

Sweeney is a former big-leaguer, having pitched 117 career innings with the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres during the 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2010 seasons. During those stints, the New York native recorded a 4-2 record with a 3.38 ERA, 54 strikeouts and 25 walks. The 48-year-old was worth 1.0 bWAR and 0.4 fWAR during his career. He also played for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in the Nippon Professional Baseball league. 

The journey of Sweeney through the coaching ranks has been in development for a while, as he got started back in 2015 with the Philadelphia Phillies as the pitching coach for their rookie Gulf Coast Phillies team back in 2015. Over the next couple of seasons, he was the pitching coach for the Single-A Lakewood BlueClaws. In 2017, he joined the Cleveland Guardians organization and worked on their MLB staff before being named their bullpen coach on Oct. 31, 2019. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Guardians are regarded as one of the best pitching-centric organizations in all of baseball, as they've routinely been able to develop and field good talents at the highest level. Cleveland's 3.02 bullpen ERA ranked fourth among all major league teams in the 2022 regular season, and Sweeney's job will now be to help improve a Royals rotation and bullpen that has struggled immensely for the past several years. 

With a couple of building blocks such as Brady Singer and Scott Barlow in place, Kansas City will now be tasked with working in conjunction with Quatraro, Sweeney and executive vice president of baseball operations/general manager J.J. Picollo to add more arms during the offseason and improve what's already on the team and in the farm system.

In a Twitter announcement, the Royals also shared that they have named José Alguacil as their infield coach. The 50-year-old worked for the Washington Nationals last season as their minor league infield coordinator and was with the San Francisco Giants organization for 15 years prior to that, serving in various roles. He played professionally as an infielder from 1993-2001.

Read More: ‘Don’t Be Surprised’ if Royals Trade Taylor, Dozier

Aug 6, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Nick Pratto (right) is doused by second baseman Nicky Lopez (left) after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Nick Pratto: First Baseman of the Future or Trade Candidate?

By Trey Donovan
Jun 20, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: ‘Don’t Be Surprised’ if Royals Trade Taylor or Dozier

By Jordan Foote
Jul 25, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals owners group principal owner John Sherman applauds during warm ups before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Ranked as Fifth-Worst Free Agent Destination in MLB

By Jordan Foote
Aug 13, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (8) gets ready to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nicky Lopez Makes MLB's Statcast 2022 All-Defense Team

By Jordan Foote
Jul 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) signs autographs after defeating the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Vinnie Pasquantino Praises ‘Unbelievable’ Bobby Witt Jr.

By Jordan Foote
Dec 7, 2016; National Harbor, MD, USA; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore speaks with the media after announcing a trade of relief pitcher Wade Davis for outfielder Jorge Soler (both not pictured) on day three of the 2016 Baseball Winter Meetings at Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dayton Moore Joins Texas Rangers as Senior Advisor

By Jordan Foote
Sep 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (25) throws in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pitcher Michael Lorenzen Matched to Royals in MLB Article

By Jordan Foote
Nov 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro talks with media during a press conference at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Need Depth on Their New Coaching Staff

By Jacob Milham