Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Wade Davis, Kelvin Herrera, Greg Holland

    Royals Legendary Reliever Wade Davis Retires From MLB

    Davis is calling it a career after an illustrious tenure in baseball.
    Author:

    When the Kansas City Royals signed Wade Davis for the 2021 season, it was unknown how much longer he'd pitch after that. That very question was answered when the team announced his retirement on Wednesday.

    In Davis's 13-year career in MLB, he managed to reach the highest of highs. The former third-round pick in the 2004 MLB Draft was a three-time All-Star (two of those being with the Royals) and a World Series champion. For a few years, he was one of the most dominant players in all of baseball. 

    After pitching his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, Davis was shipped to the Royals in 2013 and walked the tightrope between being a starter and coming out of the bullpen during that season. Over the next three campaigns, he had one of the greatest runs in the history of the sport. From 2014-2016, Davis posted a 19-4 record with a 1.18 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 182.2 innings. He also recorded 47 saves over the course of that stretch.

    Davis became a member of the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2017 season and in 59 games with the club, his sparkling 2.30 ERA was enough for him to be named to his third and final All-Star team. After that, he had a three-year stint in Colorado with the Rockies before returning to Kansas City for this past season.

    Read More

    In 2021, Davis appeared in 40 games with the Royals. In those contests, he struck out 38 hitters in 42.2 innings while posting a 6.75 ERA. It wasn't the storybook finish to a career that many had hoped for, but the memories Davis made as a Royal will never be forgotten.

    Now stepping away from the game, Davis will forever be remembered as a third of the famous "H-D-H" bullpen trio featuring himself, Kelvin Herrera and Greg Holland. Davis was a key piece in the Royals' pursuit and clinching of a title, and that will live on in franchise history forever. Inside the Royals wishes Davis nothing but the best in his future endeavors.

    Read More: Should the Royals Bring Danny Duffy Back? It’s Complicated

    Aug 22, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Wade Davis (71) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Royals Legendary Reliever Wade Davis Retires From MLB

    1 minute ago
    Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore (left) and principle owner John Sherman watch during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Selig Award Shows Just How Much Royals Are a ‘People’ Organization

    Nov 21, 2021
    May 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    A Knee-Jerk Reaction to the Royals' New Uniforms

    Nov 19, 2021
    Sep 24, 2021; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) breaks his bat against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Should the Royals Absorb Eric Hosmer’s Contract via Trade?

    Nov 18, 2021
    May 30, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates with catcher Salvador Perez (13) after scoring a run against the Minnesota Twins in the first at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    First Look: Royals Tease New Uniforms via Twitter

    Nov 17, 2021
    Jul 21, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Jackson Kowar (37) pitches against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Can the Royals Possibly Pry Ketel Marte Away From the Diamondbacks?

    Nov 17, 2021
    May 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy (30) pitches the ball during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Should the Royals Bring Danny Duffy Back? It’s Complicated

    Nov 16, 2021
    Oct 21, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) hits a single in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves during game five of the 2021 NLCS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    Opinion

    Can the Royals and Dodgers Possibly Work Out a Cody Bellinger Trade?

    Nov 16, 2021