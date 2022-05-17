Skip to main content

Royals Provide Salvador Perez Injury Update In Between Tuesday Games

The Royals' backstop will miss some time with a hand injury.

The Kansas City Royals lost the first game of their Tuesday doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, and their luck isn't getting much better. 

Catcher Salvador Perez exited the game with a hand injury and following tests, he's being placed on the 10-day injured list.

May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) blows a bubble in the dugout during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With the bases loaded in the seventh inning of their eventual 3-0 loss to Chicago, Perez was pulled from the game in favor of Carlos Santana. The Royals clearly knew something was going on then and despite manager Mike Matheny not having much of an injury update initially, Perez's evaluations with an on-site hand specialist and subsequent imagining conducted were enough to determine a left thumb sprain. 

In Perez's place, the Royals will likely rely on rookie MJ Melendez for the most part. Sebastian Rivero, who was recently optioned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas, has also been recalled in a corresponding move to Perez's shift to the IL. Cam Gallagher, Kansas City's primary backup catcher, is still rehabbing a hamstring strain and may not be able to return until some time next month. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to exiting Tuesday's outing, Perez was 1-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. It's been a rough year for the reigning home run king, as he's slashing just .206/.239/.397 thus far for the Royals. His on-base ability has been severely diminished when he's behind the plate and even on days in which he's served as the team's designated hitter, he hasn't been up to snuff. Now, with him on the shelf for at least the next 10 days, the club will look for production elsewhere as it tries to move forward.

Melendez, who also played in the first game of the day-night doubleheader and is active for game two, went 1-for-4 on Tuesday afternoon. He's hitting .222 on the year, but his .323 OBP is a testament to his ability to work lengthy at-bats with patience and consistency. Finding frequent innings for him has been a challenge this year, and now he'll almost surely be getting them until Perez is able to return from the sprained thumb.

For more Kansas City Royals news, analysis and more, be sure to bookmark insidetheroyals.com on your web browsers. After that, follow us on Twitter @InsideRoyals for more!

Salvador Perez

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Heasley (49) reacts during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Heasley Takes Mound in First Game of Royals’ Doubleheader

By Jordan Foote6 hours ago
May 16, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Can Brady Singer’s Changeup Save His Career as a Starter?

By Jordan Foote8 hours ago
Apr 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Keller, Royals to Battle Friendly Face and Familiar Foe vs. White Sox

By Jordan FooteMay 16, 2022
May 5, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; Kansas City Royals hitting coach Terry Bradshaw in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Fire Hitting Coach Terry Bradshaw, Announce Changes to Staff

By Jordan FooteMay 16, 2022
May 8, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez (8) scores a run on Kansas City Royals Michael A. Taylor (2) (not pictured) RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Nicky Lopez Isn’t Succeeding at His Game, Which Is Concerning

By Trey DonovanMay 16, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Hunter Dozier (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Uninterrupted Week of Royals Baseball Leaves More to Be Desired

By Mark Van SickleMay 16, 2022
May 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Michael A. Taylor (2) celebrates while running the bases after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Shuffle Lineup Before Series Finale Against Rockies

By Jordan FooteMay 15, 2022
May 14, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Carlos Hernandez (43) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Hernandez Gets Honest About Brutal Outing: ‘Everything Went Wrong'

By Jordan FooteMay 15, 2022