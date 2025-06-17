Mets-Royals Seth Lugo Trade Rumor Brutally Shot Down By KC Spokesperson
The Kansas City Royals are going to be subject to some loud trade chatter over the next few weeks, especially if they continue playing this poorly.
As they've lost six games in a row, the Royals have fallen to three games outside the playoff picture entering Tuesday. That's by no means a death sentence, but getting swept at home by the last-place Athletics has the vibes at a new low for the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, if the Royals are trending downward, they'd have some huge pieces to sell at the trade deadline, especially starting pitcher Seth Lugo. The 35-year-old All-Star can opt out of his $15 million salary this offseason, so he's effectively a rental in the event that he stays healthy.
On Tuesday, Mark Healey of the Rockaway Wave reported on X (formerly Twitter) that he had heard the Royals were shopping Lugo, and urged the New York Mets to make a push for the crafty right-hander.
"I'm hearing ownership has told (Royals general manager) J.J. Picollo to start thinking about trading some veteran talent. With that in mind, I certainly hope that Seth Lugo is on the (Mets') radar," Healey wrote. "He's certainly going to be attractive for many teams. (Mets) shouldn't wait to inquire.
However, the report was forcefully shot down by Sam Mellinger, the Royals' Vice President of Communications.
"This is none true. Zero percent. Please kindly stop making things up," Mellinger responded,
The two exchanged another set of verbal jabs,
"I don’t make things up Sam. I appreciate how quickly you and JJ responded to the report," Healey wrote.
"lol. Zero truth to it, and you know it," quipped Mellinger.
Lugo owns a 3.18 ERA in 12 starts this season, striking out 52 batters in 70 2/3 innings. He finished second in American League Cy Young Award voting last season, with a 3.00 ERA over 206 2/3 innings.
A report being publicly shot down by a team employee is highly uncommon, so either Lugo is truly not up for sale and Kansas City is trying to reassure the players and fans it's not happening, or the Royals very much don't want anyone to know it could happen while the team is trying to keep its season on track.
