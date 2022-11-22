Skip to main content

Pitcher Michael Lorenzen Matched to Royals in MLB Article

Kansas City will be in on the market for arms, and Lorenzen is an intriguing free agent.

As the Kansas City Royals continue their search for a new pitching coach, speculation as to who they could go after on the free agent market is also beginning to pick up.

After fielding one of the worst rotations in baseball in 2022 and not having many players stand out to cement themselves as legitimate pieces moving forward, it's painfully obvious that Kansas City needs help in the pitching department. The team has indicated that it will be on the hunt for at least an arm or two, and impact starters are a major component of that. 

In a recent article on MLB.com, Mark Feinsand played matchmaker and paired one free agent with every team. He chose right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen for the Royals, and here was his logic:

The Royals had some positive developments in 2022, but the rotation was not one of them. Kansas City’s 4.76 ERA ranked last among AL starting staffs, as Brady Singer (3.23 in a team-high 153 1/3 innings) and Zack Greinke (3.68) were the only starters with ERAs below 4.00 (min. 100 IP).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lorenzen, who turns 31 in January, spent seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before joining the Los Angeles Angels organization this past season. Across 18 games (all starts), the righty fired 97.2 innings of ball with an 8-6 record and a 4.24 ERA. His K/9 (7.83) and BB/9 (4.05) were both above his career averages, although his BABIP allowed (.262) was the lowest of his entire career. Lorenzen's 4.31 FIP and 3.91 xERA, however, indicate that not a ton of luck was involved in his 2022 production.

A quick look at Lorenzen's Baseball Savant page will show that while he does struggle to limit walks and he isn't the most deceiving pitcher in the game, he's passable in multiple other statistical categories. He relies primarily on a trio of his fastball, changeup and slider but also has a cutter and curveball that he will go to on occasion. This past season, Lorenzen's fastball ranked in the 82nd percentile among all pitchers in spin rate.

Throwing a fair amount of innings has been a major question mark for Lorenzen throughout his career, as shoulder injuries held him back a bit in 2018 and he missed the first three months of the 2021 season before suffering a hamstring injury in his season debut and ultimately pitching just 29 innings on the year. Between July 2 and September 8 of this year, Lorenzen didn't make a single start due to a shoulder issue. His 97-plus innings pitched in 2022 somehow served as his highest mark since his rookie year, which isn't anything to write home about.

Lorenzen did end the season on a high note, posting a 2.36 ERA with 30 strikeouts in five starts — 26.2 innings of work — to end the year. He has experience both as a starter and a reliever, which could appeal to Kansas City as the organization looks to rebuild its entire pitching program at the big-league level. He's likely worth taking a flier on for any team needing an arm but based on his track record, relying on him to bolster a rotation for the duration of a season would be a massive risk. 

Read More: The Royals Are Banking On Teaching Old Dogs New Tricks

Michael Lorenzen

Nov 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro talks with media during a press conference at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Need Depth on Their New Coaching Staff

By Jacob Milham
Apr 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) delivers against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

The Royals Are Banking On Teaching Old Dogs New Tricks

By Jordan Foote
Nov 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman introduces Matt Quatraro as manager during a press conference at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Opinion

Reacting to John Sherman’s Open Letter on New Stadium

By Jordan Foote
Mar 27, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Ryan O'Hearn (66) at bat in the first inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Announce Flurry of Tuesday Roster Moves

By Jordan Foote
Quad Cities River Bandits' Anthony Veneziano (31) pitches against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers during their baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2021, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wis. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers won 8-7.Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Rattlersvsquad 0707210230djp
Prospects

3 Prospects Royals Could Protect From Rule 5 Draft

By Jordan Foote
Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Announce 2022 Team Award Winners

By Jordan Foote
May 27, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Travis d'Arnaud (37) high fives major league field coordinator Paul Hoover (25) and teammates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Royals Hiring Paul Hoover as New Bench Coach

By Jordan Foote
Jul 7, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, United States; Kansas City Royals outfielder Seuly Matias (99) at bat during an intrasquad game at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Seuly Matias and Multiple Others Elect Free Agency

By Jordan Foote