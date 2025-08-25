Royals Get Intriguing Boost From IL, Demote Struggling 27-Year-Old
The Kansas City Royals are bringing Michael Massey back on Monday. Now, the question becomes what to do with Michael Massey.
Early in the season, Massey and newcomer Jonathan India were both trying out left field on a part-time basis, and the experiment didn't work out particularly well for either one. They're both second basemen by trade, and with Massey out since early June with a multitude of injuries, India had assumed full-time starting duties.
The Royals will be glad to have Massey back if he's at his best, but it remains to be seen how he'll be used.
Royals activate Michael Massey, demote John Rave
First, the transaction. The Royals activated Massey from the 10-day injured list and demoted outfielder John Rave to Triple-A, which was a fairly simple decision to make, given the 27-year-old Rave's .199 batting average.
Lest we forget, however, that Massey was pitiful at the plate in his two months this season before the injury. He slashed .202/.221/.258 in 56 games, giving him an OPS+ of 34. Last season, he put up a fairly impressive 108 mark.
India is only carrying an OPS+ of 90 himself, so it's not like he has to be in the lineup no matter who the Royals are facing that day. But it's hard to envision Massey suddenly usurping all of the starting at-bats against right-handed pitching, given his struggles earlier this year and the fact that the Royals showed belief in India by trading a quality starting pitcher to acquire him.
And both could still theoretically figure into the mix in left field too, where the Royals' other options in the absence of Rave are Adam Frazier, Nick Loftin, and Randal Grichuk.
Manager Matt Quatraro has his hands full trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together for the rest of the season, and it doesn't help matters that so many of these offensive contributors are still having subpar seasons.
The Royals will take on the Chicago White Sox for three games beginning Monday night, which could be a nice launch pad for Massey the rest of the way against a last-place ball club.
