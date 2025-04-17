Royals Urged To Make Surprise Lineup Change After Trade Acquisition's Slow Start
The Kansas City Royals have had a slow start to the season, and their offense has fallen into a deep slump.
Over their last 10 games, the Royals have scored just 22 runs. They're now 3-7 in that stretch, thanks to a three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees to begin the week.
While there's plenty of blame to go around, one Royals writer has identified new leadoff hitter Jonathan India as a culprit. The 27-year-old, who was acquired for starting pitcher Brady Singer in November, is slashing .183/.310/.233 through his first 17 games with the club.
On Thursday, FanSided's Caleb Moody urged the Royals to bump India from his typical leadoff spot in the order in favor of Maikel Garcia, who has thus far been the team's second-best hitter behind superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
"When is it no longer too early to say a change needs to be made at the top of the order?" Moody wrote. "(Garcia) might be more suited to the leadoff role than many may initially think."
"The Royals have a leadoff hitter who's struggling, they have another hitter who's proved he can handle the leadoff role when called upon, and the overall team offense itself is one of the worst in baseball with a bottom five WRC+ to start the year. What else do they have to lose at this point?"
Of course, the Royals did try Garcia in the leadoff role for a large sample in 2024, and it didn't work out in the slightest. He's a huge reason their leadoff on-base percentage was below .300 and in dead-last among all 30 MLB clubs.
However, Garcia has looked reinvigorated this season, and the change, if it happened, wouldn't have to be permanent. Sometimes, a small change like moving down in the batting order all it takes to get a hitter going.
In this case, though, a move still feels premature. And it's a symbolic thing, because India was specifically brought in to be the leadoff hitter. Moving him this quickly would project the message that Kansas City may have gotten the trade wrong, and that's not something they should want just yet.
