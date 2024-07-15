The All-Star Break Is Here: The Royals Express, Monday, July 15
Your daily briefing on what's going on with the Royals, including full TV listing in the schedule.
Yesterday's Result: The Royals dropped the rubber match against the Red Sox in a close 6-5 contest.
In Case You Missed It:
• Bobby Witt Jr will compete in the home run derby today, Witt Jr will be the first Royal to participate in the derby since Salvador Perez.
•The Royals acquired relief pitcher Hunter Harvey in a trade with the Washington Nationals this week.
• Kansas City enters the All-Star Game break with the second most wins in franchise history up to this point in the season.
Follow Us On Social Media:
Twitter - RoyalsCentralFN
Facebook - RoyalsCentral
Published