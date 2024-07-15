The All-Star Break Is Here: The Royals Express, Monday, July 15

Inside The Royals

Jul 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr (7) and Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Yesterday's Result: The Royals dropped the rubber match against the Red Sox in a close 6-5 contest.

In Case You Missed It: 

• Bobby Witt Jr will compete in the home run derby today, Witt Jr will be the first Royal to participate in the derby since Salvador Perez.

•The Royals acquired relief pitcher Hunter Harvey in a trade with the Washington Nationals this week.

• Kansas City enters the All-Star Game break with the second most wins in franchise history up to this point in the season.

